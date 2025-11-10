Deported Criminal Shoots Man Dead In Jalgaon's Kanchannagar Over Old Feud; Two Injured | Representational IMage

Jalgaon: A dispute arose between two groups of Kanchannagar in Jalgaon city at Vilas Chowk in the Kanchannagar area on Sunday night around 10:30 pm due to old enmity. The dispute escalated and turned into a firing. In this, Akash Baviskar, a young man, died after being shot in the chest, while two others were injured. The shooter, Akash Sapkale, who was deported, has absconded after firing.

There is an old dispute between Akash Sapkale and Sagar Sapkale, who was deported. When Akash came to the Kanchannagar area on Sunday, the dispute had been going on since the evening.

The dispute escalated at night, in which Akash Sapkale came in front of Sagar's house and fired. Ganesh Sonawane was hit in the hand, Tushar Sonawane in the ear and Akash Baviskar in the head.

The injured were admitted to the government hospital, where Akash Baviskar died while undergoing treatment. Upon learning of the incident, Additional Superintendent of Police Ashok Nakhate, Sub-Divisional Officer Nitin Ganpure, Inspector Kaveri Kamlakar of Shanipeth Police Station and other officers reached the spot. Meanwhile, the shooter, Akash Sapkale fled.

Stone-throwing due to cricket dispute: Two injured

On Sunday afternoon, two groups of children playing cricket got into an argument at Shivaji Udayan in Mehrun, in which one was hit on the head with an iron rod in his hand, injuring the other's hand.

Due to this, the argument escalated and a storm broke out in the Tambapura area. As soon as the police came to know about the incident, a large-scale security operation was carried out and the police succeeded in bringing the situation under control.

There is heavy security in this area. The incident of firing took place when the police were not able to breathe a sigh of relief from the stone pelting in the afternoon. A few days ago, a criminal had also shot at a police station in the MDC area.