Pune: Kondhwa-Yewalewadi Residents Complain Of Poor Water Supply, Bad Roads & Unfinished Civic Works

In the newly created ward number 40 in Pune, citizens are suffering due to water shortage, pothole-ridden roads, incomplete projects and encroachments.

The residents complained that in Kondhwa Budruk, Yewalewadi and Katraj areas, the water supply is at low pressure even during the monsoon, and the lack of basic amenities like roads, drainage, public toilets, and a transport system is causing inconvenience and affecting their daily lives.

Ward No. 40, which includes areas Kondhwa Budruk, Yewalewadi, and Katraj, is geographically hilly, so the water supply is at low pressure most of the time. While the water supply is smooth everywhere in the city, residents are irked by the closure of the water supply in this area.

Ramesh Parlikar, a resident of Katraj, said, "There is discontent among the citizens regarding the water supply. The internal roads in Shivshambho Nagar, Mahadevnagar, Gokulnagar, Sukhsagarnagar Part 2, and Yewalewadi areas have not been concretised."

"Since the drainage line work has also not been completed on the roads on the hillsides, the rainwater goes into the drainage line, and dirty water flows on the roads. Basic problems such as laying electricity cables underground have also not been completely resolved," he added.

"Traffic congestion is occurring due to the lack of work on the Gokulnagar Chowk to Upper Depot DP road. Also, many DP roads are deprived of development. Due to this, citizens face the problem of traffic congestion," Parlikar further said.

"Sukhsagarnagar Road, Shatrunjay Mandir to VIT Chowk Road, Khadi Machine to Kondhwa Khurd, and Ambedkar Nagar Road have been encroached by food vendors and sellers. While some projects in the ward have been completed, they have not been opened to the citizens. There is also a lack of public toilets in the ward. As public toilets have not been built in busy places like the main squares and roads, it is a great inconvenience to the citizens, especially to women," highlighted a resident of Kondhwa, Ayesha Khatoon.

"Two projects in the Katraj area, the e-learning school and the playground, have not been completed yet. Now that we will have local elections, the ex-corporators will come to us, make false promises, and ask us to vote," added Ayesha.

Ujwal Kumar, another resident of Kondhwa, said, "In the upcoming elections, we will give our votes to candidates who can not just promise but can also deliver basic infrastructure so that we can lead a normal life. The traffic here is insane, and nobody hears us. If you go to Yewalewadi, the water supply is bad; people are struggling to get water even once a day in that area."