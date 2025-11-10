 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Khuldabad’s Al-Irfan School Shines At Divisional Weightlifting Meet
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Khuldabad's Al-Irfan School Shines At Divisional Weightlifting Meet

In the under-17 category, Ishan Mustafa Javed Khan clinched the gold medal, while Yasir Imam Shaikh also won a medal for his outstanding performance. In the under-19 category, Rehman Majid Khan bagged the gold medal

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 06:48 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Khuldabad’s Al-Irfan School Shines At Divisional Weightlifting Meet | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Students of Al-Irfan School, Khuldabad, in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, delivered an impressive performance at the divisional-level weightlifting championship, securing medals in both the under-17 and under-19 categories and earning qualification for the upcoming state-level competition.

In the under-17 category, Ishan Mustafa Javed Khan clinched the gold medal, while Yasir Imam Shaikh also won a medal for his outstanding performance. In the under-19 category, Rehman Majid Khan bagged the gold medal.

All three weightlifters have qualified for the state-level championship to be held in Nashik. Headmaster Umar Farooq, along with coaches Faisal and Akhtar, guided the students through their preparations, contributing to their remarkable success.

