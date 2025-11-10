Pune: Ethics Must Anchor Value Creation, Says Prakash Javadekar At National CA Students' Conference |

Pune: “When ethics, honesty, and truth guide value creation, it leads to the creation of real wealth. Instead of lending your intellect to foreign companies, use it for your own country,” said former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar, addressing young chartered accountancy students in Pune on Saturday.

He was speaking at the inauguration of a two-day National Students’ Conference organised by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), Board of Studies, jointly hosted by the Pune branch of WIRC of ICAI and the Pune Branch of WIRC of WICASA. The event, held at Mahalaxmi Lawns, drew over 2,000 CA students from across India.

Prakash Javadekar, known for his candid interaction with students, urged them to maintain a balance between professional goals and personal growth. “Pursue hobbies alongside your career. They help relieve stress and sharpen concentration. Keep your curiosity alive and continue learning, never let the student within you die,” he said.

Emphasising the ethical dimensions of the profession, Javadekar added, “As representatives of a new India, you must practice humility, precision, credibility, and professional discipline. Wherever you work, remember, you represent the nation. Ethical practice is not optional; it is essential.”

Among those present were CA Chandrashekhar Chitale, CA Sanjeev Kumar Singhal, CA Dr S.B. Zaware, CA Rekha Dhamankar, CA Abhishek Dhamne, and CA Sachin Miniyar, chairman of the ICAI Pune branch.

The event was coordinated by CA Pradnya Bamb, chairperson of WICASA, along with her team — CA Pranav Apte, CA Nilesh Yewlekar, CA Neha Phadke, Managing Committee members CA Sarika Dindokar, CA Pritesh Munot, CA Nandkumar Kadam, Shreeyash Navale, Vice Chairman WICASA, Sanyogita Kulkarni, Secretary, Vedant Veduam, Treasurer, Pranjal Deokar, Joint Secretary, Jay Yede Patil, Joint Treasurer, Vaibhav Ambhore, Editor, and others.

CA Chitale described CAs as “the frontline soldiers of the nation’s economic system”, urging them to dream big and work globally. CA Singhal called them “the growth engine of the country”, while Dr Zaware advised students to stay updated and uncompromising about professional values.

Speaking on the theme ‘Agriya’, CA Pradnya Bamb underlined the importance of social responsibility and ethical leadership in finance. “Economic leadership that is aware of collective responsibility can shape the country’s future,” she said.

CA Sachin Miniyar gave the opening remarks. CA Abhishek Dhamane & CA Rekha Dhamankar motivated the students. Shreeyash Navale gave a vote of thanks. Om Keskar and Ovee Tokekar co-presented the program.

‘Build an Indian Brand,’ says Javadekar

Highlighting the need for indigenous professional networks, Javadekar said, “Today, Deloitte, Ernst & Young, KPMG, and PwC are known worldwide as multidisciplinary advisory firms. India has now allowed such multidisciplinary setups."

"Chartered accountants, cost accountants, financial advisors and legal experts should come together to build an Indian brand. Nearly two lakh Indian professionals work in these global firms, generating profits for foreign owners. It’s time we take ownership, establish our own firms, and create employment within India,” he added.