 Auto-Rickshaw Catches Fire In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Passengers Escape Unhurt
Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 06:57 PM IST
article-image
Auto-Rickshaw Catches Fire In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Passengers Escape Unhurt | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Panic gripped the Golwadi Phata area on Sunday morning after a passenger auto-rickshaw caught fire while travelling from Waluj MIDC to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city. The CNG-fuelled vehicle was completely gutted within minutes, though a major tragedy was averted as the driver swiftly evacuated the passengers.

According to reports, the auto-rickshaw (MH20 EF 3050) suddenly caught fire from the rear side while on its way to the city. Acting promptly, the driver managed to stop the vehicle, guide the passengers to safety and drive it to the roadside, preventing a serious mishap.

The passengers sustained minor burns, but no fatalities were reported. Due to the fear of an explosion, bystanders were unable to approach the vehicle, which was eventually reduced to ashes.

A large crowd gathered to witness the burning vehicle, causing a temporary traffic jam. Police later dispersed the onlookers and restored normal movement. A case has been registered with the Waluj MIDC police station.

