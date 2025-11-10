11,000 Nashik Students From 102 Schools Join Massive Online Value Education Contest | File Image (Representative Pic)

Nashik: In a heartwarming display of commitment to holistic student development, the Shankaracharya Trust and ISKCON Nashik Centre jointly organised an online value education promotion competition. This initiative aimed to foster character, confidence, and cultural awareness among young minds, drawing participation from a staggering 11,000 students across 102 schools in Nashik district.

The competition, which emphasised timeless values through engaging activities, saw fierce yet inspiring competition. From this pool, 200 students—two from each school—advanced to the final round. Ultimately, 24 finalists from the district competed in a rigorous interview process, with the top 11 performers emerging as prize winners.

Read Also Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar Reviews Crowd Management Plans For Nashik Kumbh 2027

The prize distribution ceremony, held at the prestigious Raosaheb Thorat Auditorium, was graced by dignitaries including Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri, Head of ISKCON Nashik Centre, Shikshakam Prabhu, Chairman of Shankaracharya Trust, Dr Ashish Kulkarni, and Pandurang Sharan Prabhu.