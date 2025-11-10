 Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar Reviews Crowd Management Plans For Nashik Kumbh 2027
To ensure devotees' safety during the upcoming Kumbh Mela at Nashik-Trimbakeshwar, meticulous planning for crowd management is essential. Separate routes should be arranged for devotees arriving at and departing from Trimbakeshwar, instructed Kumar.

Milind Sajgure
Updated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 12:20 PM IST
Kumar is on a two-day visit to the Nashik district. On Sunday, he inspected the ongoing Kumbh Mela development works at Trimbakeshwar, including the temple premises, the darshan routes, the control room, and the Kushavarta area.

Present on this occasion were Divisional Commissioner and Chairman of the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Development Authority Dr Pravin Gedam, Commissioner of Kumbh Mela Shekhar Singh, District Collector Ayush Prasad, Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil, Tehsildar Ganesh Jadhav, Trimbakeshwar Municipal Council Chief Officer Rahul Patil, temple trustees, and officers from various departments.

Kumar stated that considering the available space at Trimbakeshwar and the large number of devotees expected, detailed planning is essential. Care must be taken to ensure that devotees do not face any inconvenience.

