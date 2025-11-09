MSEDCL Submits Rs 100 Crore DPR To Resolve Nashik Power Issues |

Nashik: Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd. (MSEDCL) Chief Engineer Sunder Latpate said that the MSEDCL is committed to resolving power-related problems faced by industrial estates in Ambad, Satpur, and across the district. He mentioned that a Detailed Project Report (DPR) worth Rs 100 crore has been submitted to the state energy department for approval to address all pending works in the interest of entrepreneurs.



Latpate was speaking at a meeting organised at the Vidyut Bhavan in Nashik Road, held under the initiative of the Nashik Industries and Manufacturers Association (NIMA) and the Ambad Industries and Manufacturers Association (AIMA), to discuss solutions to the district’s power issues.

The meeting held special importance as it followed commitments made by MSEDCL Director Lokeshchandra during his recent visit to Nashik and decisions taken during an earlier Zoom meeting with NIMA.



Present on the occasion were NIMA President Ashish Nahar, AIMA Vice President Rajendra Panasare, Superintending Engineer R.J. Thool, Yogita Aher, Energy Committee Chairman Milind Rajput, Sudhir Badgujar, Pravin Wable, Ravi Punde, Ranjit Sanap, and several other office bearers and entrepreneurs.



During the discussion, NIMA President Ashish Nahar raised several key demands:



- Immediate installation of additional transformers in the MIDC areas due to rapid industrial expansion.



- Urgent commissioning of the approved 400 kV substation for the MIDC zone.



- Ensuring adequate manpower in all industrial estates.



- Relocation of high-capacity transmission lines passing over company premises.



- Utilising a portion of the Kumbh Mela 2027 funds to strengthen and upgrade the power supply network.



- Conducting regular audits of feeders and substations and providing monthly reports to industrial associations.





Various issues faced by entrepreneurs from Sinnar and Dindori were also discussed seriously. AIMA Vice President Rajendra Panasare sought information on the percentage of commitments fulfilled since the last Zoom meeting.



Meanwhile, Chief Engineer Latpate assured that all essential works will be expedited, and once the ₹100 crore DPR is approved, most of the pending industrial power demands will be resolved in the interest of the entrepreneurs.