Pune: MHADA Clarifies No Lottery Announced For Affordable Housing In Wakad & Hinjawadi

Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) | File Photo

Pune: The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) in Pune has clarified through a social media post on Friday that some of the news surfacing about cheap housing in prime areas of Wakad and Hinjawadi is false. The news reports apparently claim that the prices of these flats are nearly Rs 60 to 70 lakh below market rates.

Taking the matter to X (formerly Twitter), the official account of MHADA announced, “Currently, some fake lottery schemes and news regarding the city of Pune are being circulated on social media in the name of MHADA. Please do not fall prey to such rumours. MHADA has not announced any such lottery.”

MHADA officials said that no lottery like this has been announced by MHADA, and they don't believe these news reports or advertisements. MHADA asked residents to believe in credible media sources only and to refer to the official website of the authority for all doubts.

Fake News Caused a Buzz

News reports published on Thursday by some websites claimed that housing is available in prime areas of Pune, including Wakad and Hinjawadi. As the majority of the city's IT working population lives in these areas and the rates of housing in these areas are skyrocketing, many people started enquiring about potential affordable housing, which was rumoured to be provided by MHADA.

Sources within the authority said that the news reports claimed that it was the Hinjawadi and Wakad areas. The reports claimed that MHADA is providing spacious homes below Rs 30 lakh, and many people started visiting the MHADA office or enquiring on social media. As a result, officials have leveraged social media and have assured citizens that, currently, no such scheme is in place.