Nashik: ISRO Visit A Golden Opportunity For Students, Says Minister Dada Bhuse

Nashik: A visit to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is a golden opportunity made available to students by the Maratha Vidya Prasarak (MVP) Samaj. This is not just an educational tour but a unique learning experience — a chance for inspiration and knowledge. Every moment of this visit will be valuable. Students should draw inspiration from ISRO’s work, strive to develop a scientific outlook, resolve their doubts and questions, and make the most of this opportunity, urged State School Education Minister Dada Bhuse.



A total of 40 students and 6 teachers from Maratha High School, under the MVP Samaj, Nashik, are set to leave for Bengaluru on Tuesday, Nov, 11, to visit ISRO.

Before their departure, a ceremony was held on Saturday, Nov 8, at the Karmaveer Raosaheb Thorat Hall on Gangapur Road, with Minister Bhuse as the chief guest. He praised the MVP Samaj’s initiative and extended his best wishes to the students. Balasaheb Kshirsagar, President of the MVP Samaj, presided over the function.