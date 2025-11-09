 Nashik: ISRO Visit A Golden Opportunity For Students, Says Minister Dada Bhuse
Nashik: ISRO Visit A Golden Opportunity For Students, Says Minister Dada Bhuse

A total of 40 students and 6 teachers from Maratha High School, under the MVP Samaj, Nashik, are set to leave for Bengaluru on Tuesday, Nov, 11, to visit ISRO.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Sunday, November 09, 2025, 08:15 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: A visit to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is a golden opportunity made available to students by the Maratha Vidya Prasarak (MVP) Samaj. This is not just an educational tour but a unique learning experience — a chance for inspiration and knowledge. Every moment of this visit will be valuable. Students should draw inspiration from ISRO’s work, strive to develop a scientific outlook, resolve their doubts and questions, and make the most of this opportunity, urged State School Education Minister Dada Bhuse.



