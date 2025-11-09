 Parbhani: BJP Interviews 1,053 Aspirants For Jintur, Selu, Manwat Municipal Polls
Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Sunday, November 09, 2025, 10:28 PM IST
Parbhani: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) interviewed as many as 1053 interested candidates for the Jintur, Selu, Manwat, Pathri, Sonpeth, Gangapur and Palamnagar municipal council elections on November 8.

District president Suresh Bhumre said, a large number of interested candidates are willing to contest for the municipal council elections in the district from the BJP.

In all, 1053 applications were received and all the interviews of the candidates were held on November 8 at the party office. BJP has resolved to win all the seats in the local bodies election on its own might.

Parbhani: Matang Community Protests For Classification Within Scheduled Caste Reservation In...
Strategies are being planned accordingly under the guidance of district guardian minister Meghna Bordikar, senior leaders Ramprasad Bordikar, Suresh Varpurdkar and others. All the party workers will work unitedly and make maximum BJP candidates victorious, he said. 

