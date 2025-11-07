Parbhani: Matang Community Protests For Classification Within Scheduled Caste Reservation In Maharashtra

Matang Community Protests For Classification Within Scheduled Caste Reservation In Maharashtra | Sourced

Parbhani: The Matang community has initiated an agitation at the district collectorate demanding classification in the Scheduled Caste reservations for the past 50 days. On Thursday, a delegation of the agitators met the member secretary of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes member secretary Adv Goraksh Lokhande and submitted a memorandum of demands.

Their memorandum stated that there are 59 castes in the Scheduled Caste category in Maharashtra state. However, some specific castes have taken advantage of the reservations. Matang and other communities have not received the benefits of reservation in this category. Hence, it is important that castes in the category should be classified and the share of reservation should be divided as per the shares.

The Matang community had initiated an agitation at the district collector to press from September 18, 2025, to press this demand. However, the administration paid no heed to their demands, and hence the agitators conducted a rally from Satyagraha Maidan to the district collectorate on Thursday amid the beating of drums. Later, they staged demonstrations at the district collectorate. A memorandum of demands was submitted to Adv Lokhande, who was on a tour of the district. He assured the delegation to put the demands in front of the government.

The demands included that the atrocities being committed against the backward class should be stopped in the state immediately, classification of the reservations should be done immediately, and action should be taken against those who had recently attacked the youths from the backward classes, including Sanjay Vairagal from Sonai in Ahilyanagar, Vikas Londhe in Jalna and Angad Galphade in Pathri.

Ganpat Bhise, Ashok Ubale, Avinash More, Kondiba Jadhav, L D Kadam, Mauli Salve, Sarja Bhalerao, Janka Vavale, Girja Kamble, Hemant Salve, Rani Gawali, Dilip Kamble, Sambidhan Bhise, Tathagat Zodpe, Arun Badekar and others were present.