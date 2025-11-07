Pune: BJP MLA Siddharth Shirole Reviews 34 Key Development Projects In Shivajinagar With PMC Chief Naval Kishore Ram | X I @SidShirole

Pune: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Shivajinagar Assembly Constituency visited the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Building on Friday and had discussions with PMC chief IAS Naval Kishore Ram. In this, key developmental works in the Shivajinagar area of Pune city were discussed with civic officials. In total, MLA Shirole reviewed 34 major issues in his constituency.

MLA Shirole went on X (formerly Twitter) and said, “Concrete steps toward the holistic development. Today, I held an extensive meeting with PMC Commissioner Shri Naval Kishore Ram regarding key development works in the Chhatrapati Shivajinagar Assembly constituency and across Pune city. We reviewed 34 major issues in detail and issued clear directives for their immediate implementation. It was also decided that a progress review of these works will be conducted every six months to ensure accountability and timely execution.”

According to MLA Shirole, the key focus areas included:

- Modernisation of the Mahatma Phule Museum and establishment of an Innovation Hub.

- Multilevel parking project at Jangli Maharaj Road (JM Road).

- Widening of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road.

- Infrastructure improvements at Aundh Vegetable Market, swimming pools, and drainage lines.

- Installation of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s statue and beautification of the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Garden on JM Road.

- Elimination of potholes, waste accumulation, and encroachments on city roads.

- Upgradation of PMC schools, hospitals, and public sanitation facilities, along with river conservation initiatives.

- Rainwater harvesting and preservation of traditional wells.

- Redevelopment of PMC colonies at Wakadewadi and Pandav Nagar.

- Citizen-centric issues such as stray dog management and cable regulation.

MLA Shirole said, “All these projects will be executed on a fast-track basis to ensure convenience for citizens and drive the sustainable development of Pune city.”