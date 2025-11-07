 Pune: BJP MLA Siddharth Shirole Reviews 34 Key Development Projects In Shivajinagar With PMC Chief Naval Kishore Ram
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: BJP MLA Siddharth Shirole Reviews 34 Key Development Projects In Shivajinagar With PMC Chief Naval Kishore Ram

Pune: BJP MLA Siddharth Shirole Reviews 34 Key Development Projects In Shivajinagar With PMC Chief Naval Kishore Ram

It was also decided that a progress review of these works will be conducted every six months to ensure accountability and timely execution

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Friday, November 07, 2025, 02:13 PM IST
article-image
Pune: BJP MLA Siddharth Shirole Reviews 34 Key Development Projects In Shivajinagar With PMC Chief Naval Kishore Ram | X I @SidShirole

Pune: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Shivajinagar Assembly Constituency visited the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Building on Friday and had discussions with PMC chief IAS Naval Kishore Ram. In this, key developmental works in the Shivajinagar area of Pune city were discussed with civic officials. In total, MLA Shirole reviewed 34 major issues in his constituency.

MLA Shirole went on X (formerly Twitter) and said, “Concrete steps toward the holistic development. Today, I held an extensive meeting with PMC Commissioner Shri Naval Kishore Ram regarding key development works in the Chhatrapati Shivajinagar Assembly constituency and across Pune city. We reviewed 34 major issues in detail and issued clear directives for their immediate implementation. It was also decided that a progress review of these works will be conducted every six months to ensure accountability and timely execution.”

According to MLA Shirole, the key focus areas included:

- Modernisation of the Mahatma Phule Museum and establishment of an Innovation Hub.

FPJ Shorts
Credit Card Spending In India Rises 23% To ₹2.17 Lakh Crore, Reaching All-Time High For The First Time Since 2020
Credit Card Spending In India Rises 23% To ₹2.17 Lakh Crore, Reaching All-Time High For The First Time Since 2020
Delhi Airport Snag: More Than 300 Flights Delayed Over Air Traffic Control Glitch, Authorities Working To Restore Systems | What We Know So Far
Delhi Airport Snag: More Than 300 Flights Delayed Over Air Traffic Control Glitch, Authorities Working To Restore Systems | What We Know So Far
World Cup Winners Amanjot Kaur, Harleen Deol Receive Grand Homecoming In Chandigarh As AAP Leaders, Families And Fans Celebrate Their Triumph; Video
World Cup Winners Amanjot Kaur, Harleen Deol Receive Grand Homecoming In Chandigarh As AAP Leaders, Families And Fans Celebrate Their Triumph; Video
Video Shows Heated Debate Over Alleged QR-Code Scam At MCD Parking Lot; Paytm, Razorpay Founders React
Video Shows Heated Debate Over Alleged QR-Code Scam At MCD Parking Lot; Paytm, Razorpay Founders React

- Multilevel parking project at Jangli Maharaj Road (JM Road).

- Widening of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road.

- Infrastructure improvements at Aundh Vegetable Market, swimming pools, and drainage lines.

- Installation of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s statue and beautification of the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Garden on JM Road.

- Elimination of potholes, waste accumulation, and encroachments on city roads.

Read Also
Pune Family Alleges Ancestral Land Sold Without Consent; Urge Govt To Probe Fraudulent Builder Deal
article-image

- Upgradation of PMC schools, hospitals, and public sanitation facilities, along with river conservation initiatives.

- Rainwater harvesting and preservation of traditional wells.

- Redevelopment of PMC colonies at Wakadewadi and Pandav Nagar.

- Citizen-centric issues such as stray dog management and cable regulation.

MLA Shirole said, “All these projects will be executed on a fast-track basis to ensure convenience for citizens and drive the sustainable development of Pune city.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: BJP MLA Siddharth Shirole Reviews 34 Key Development Projects In Shivajinagar With PMC Chief...

Pune: BJP MLA Siddharth Shirole Reviews 34 Key Development Projects In Shivajinagar With PMC Chief...

Pune: College Students Spark Outrage After Cooking Maggi On Bonfire At Vetal Tekdi

Pune: College Students Spark Outrage After Cooking Maggi On Bonfire At Vetal Tekdi

Pune-Based Startup Astrophel Aerospace Showcases Indigenous Cryogenic Pump At BRICS Summit In Moscow

Pune-Based Startup Astrophel Aerospace Showcases Indigenous Cryogenic Pump At BRICS Summit In Moscow

Pune Crime: Two Self-Proclaimed Journalists Booked For Abusing Woman Constable Over Phone In Kothrud

Pune Crime: Two Self-Proclaimed Journalists Booked For Abusing Woman Constable Over Phone In Kothrud

Pune: ‘Maharashtra Government Will Have To Run From July 1 2026’: Bacchu Kadu Threatens Rail...

Pune: ‘Maharashtra Government Will Have To Run From July 1 2026’: Bacchu Kadu Threatens Rail...