Pune Family Alleges Ancestral Land Sold Without Consent; Urge Govt To Probe Fraudulent Builder Deal

Mumbai: The original landowners share their experience in connection with the land deal.

Family alleges land grabbed after builder’s false promise

Somnath Gaikwad, a victim, said, “This land was allotted in 1895 to our ancestors. We are the owners of around three acres of land in the area. We were very poor and helpless. In the hope of getting our land back, we gave the power of attorney to a builder, Shital Tejwani, in 2006. She promised us that she would fight for us and take back the land from the government. However, we were not aware that our land had been sold. When our uncle from Mulshi was brought to Pune and was forced to sign an agreement for just Rs10,000, we got to know about the deal.”

Chetan Gaikwad, also a victim, urged the government to investigate the matter fairly. "We are poor people and cannot fight against the builders and politicians. We hope that the government will provide justice to us.”

