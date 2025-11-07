 Pune Family Alleges Ancestral Land Sold Without Consent; Urge Govt To Probe Fraudulent Builder Deal
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPune Family Alleges Ancestral Land Sold Without Consent; Urge Govt To Probe Fraudulent Builder Deal

Pune Family Alleges Ancestral Land Sold Without Consent; Urge Govt To Probe Fraudulent Builder Deal

Chetan Gaikwad, also a victim, urged the government to investigate the matter fairly. "We are poor people and cannot fight against the builders and politicians. We hope that the government will provide justice to us.”

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, November 07, 2025, 11:36 AM IST
article-image
The original landowners share their experience in connection with the land deal. | Representational Image

Mumbai: The original landowners share their experience in connection with the land deal.

Family alleges land grabbed after builder’s false promise

Somnath Gaikwad, a victim, said, “This land was allotted in 1895 to our ancestors. We are the owners of around three acres of land in the area. We were very poor and helpless. In the hope of getting our land back, we gave the power of attorney to a builder, Shital Tejwani, in 2006. She promised us that she would fight for us and take back the land from the government. However, we were not aware that our land had been sold. When our uncle from Mulshi was brought to Pune and was forced to sign an agreement for just Rs10,000, we got to know about the deal.”

Read Also
Crackdown At Mumbai Airport: Customs Nab 4 Bangkok Flyers With 18 Kg Hydroponic Weed, 1 Dubai Flyer...
article-image

Chetan Gaikwad, also a victim, urged the government to investigate the matter fairly. "We are poor people and cannot fight against the builders and politicians. We hope that the government will provide justice to us.”

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Vasai Man Loses ₹1.08 Crore In Online Forex Scam After Meeting Fraudster On Matrimonial App; Case Registered
Mumbai: Vasai Man Loses ₹1.08 Crore In Online Forex Scam After Meeting Fraudster On Matrimonial App; Case Registered
Automobile Retail Sales See 21% Increase In 42-Day Festive Season, Led By Record Registrations Of Passenger Vehicles & Two-Wheelers: FADA
Automobile Retail Sales See 21% Increase In 42-Day Festive Season, Led By Record Registrations Of Passenger Vehicles & Two-Wheelers: FADA
Anupamaa Written Update, November 7: Gautam All Set To Add 'Tadka' To His & Mahi's Haldi Ceremony
Anupamaa Written Update, November 7: Gautam All Set To Add 'Tadka' To His & Mahi's Haldi Ceremony
Shocking! Bangladesh Pacer Jahanara Alam Alleges Sexual Harassment During 2022 Women’s ODI World Cup, BCB Initiates Investigation
Shocking! Bangladesh Pacer Jahanara Alam Alleges Sexual Harassment During 2022 Women’s ODI World Cup, BCB Initiates Investigation

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Vasai Man Loses ₹1.08 Crore In Online Forex Scam After Meeting Fraudster On Matrimonial...

Mumbai: Vasai Man Loses ₹1.08 Crore In Online Forex Scam After Meeting Fraudster On Matrimonial...

Pune Family Alleges Ancestral Land Sold Without Consent; Urge Govt To Probe Fraudulent Builder Deal

Pune Family Alleges Ancestral Land Sold Without Consent; Urge Govt To Probe Fraudulent Builder Deal

'Done With This City': Viral Reddit Post Slams Mumbai’s Local Train Chaos After Flash Strike;...

'Done With This City': Viral Reddit Post Slams Mumbai’s Local Train Chaos After Flash Strike;...

Crackdown At Mumbai Airport: Customs Nab 4 Bangkok Flyers With 18 Kg Hydroponic Weed, 1 Dubai Flyer...

Crackdown At Mumbai Airport: Customs Nab 4 Bangkok Flyers With 18 Kg Hydroponic Weed, 1 Dubai Flyer...

'Amazing Infrastructure & Quality Of Life': Video Of Mumbai AC Local Running With Open Doors Amid...

'Amazing Infrastructure & Quality Of Life': Video Of Mumbai AC Local Running With Open Doors Amid...