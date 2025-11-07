 Crackdown At Mumbai Airport: Customs Nab 4 Bangkok Flyers With 18 Kg Hydroponic Weed, 1 Dubai Flyer With Gold Bangles
Crackdown At Mumbai Airport: Customs Nab 4 Bangkok Flyers With 18 Kg Hydroponic Weed, 1 Dubai Flyer With Gold Bangles

The narcotic substances were concealed inside the checked-in trolley bag carried by the passengers. 1 passenger was arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Mumbai: On the basis of profiling, the Customs officers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Mumbai Customs Zone III, intercepted 01 passenger arriving from Bangkok to Mumbai by flight no.SL218. During the examination of the baggage, the Customs officers recovered 5.922 kg of suspected Hydroponic Weed (Marijuana), with an illicit market value of approximately ₹ 5.922 crores.

The narcotic substances were concealed inside the checked-in trolley bag carried by the passengers.

1 passenger was arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

On the basis of profiling, the Customs officers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Mumbai Customs Zone III, intercepted 02 passengers arriving from Bangkok by flight no. AI2338. During the examination of the baggage, the Customs officers recovered 12.017 kg of suspected Hydroponic Weed (Marijuana), with an illicit market value of approximately ₹12.017 crores.

The narcotic substances were concealed inside the chocolate and chips packets carried by the passengers.

2 passengers were arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Dubai flyer held with gold bangles worth ₹25 lakh at CSMIA

On the basis of profiling, the Customs officers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Mumbai Customs Zone III, intercepted 01 passenger arriving from Dubai to Mumbai by flight no. AI2202. During the personal search of the passenger, the Customs officers recovered 24 KT crude gold Bangles (08 pcs) having weight of 225 grams valued at Rs. 25.64 Lakh. The said gold was found concealed on body of the passenger.

