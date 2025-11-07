'Amazing Infrastructure & Quality Of Life': Video Of Mumbai AC Local Running With Open Doors Amid Flash Strike Sparks Outrage |

Mumbai: A disturbing video has gone viral showing a Central Railway AC local train running from Thane to Kalyan with its doors open and passengers hanging dangerously out of the compartments. The chaotic scene unfolded on Thursday amid severe overcrowding at several stations following a sudden flash strike by railway employees.

The strike was triggered after an FIR was registered against two railway engineers in connection with the June 9 Mumbra train accident. The abrupt work stoppage caused massive disruptions in suburban services, forcing thousands of commuters to rush onto limited trains once services resumed, leading to overcrowded platforms and risky travel conditions.

Activist Mukesh Makhija posted the viral video on social media, writing, “AC local running with doors open from #Thane towards Kalyan due to overcrowding,” and tagging the Central Railway and Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The clip shows passengers packed inside the train, with several forced to cling onto the edges as the train speeds along the tracks.

The incident drew sharp criticism online. A user from the account Roads of Mumbai reposted the video, sarcastically captioning it, “WOW! Amazing infrastructure and quality of life in this city!!!” highlighting public frustration over Mumbai’s chronic rail congestion and safety lapses.

2 Killed, 3 Injured After Being Hit By Train

Tragedy struck later the same evening when two people were killed and three others injured after being hit by a suburban train near Sandhurst Road railway station in south Mumbai. The incident occurred around 7 pm, just after train services resumed post-strike.

Victims Struck By Speeding Local

According to officials, the victims were walking along the railway tracks when they were struck by a speeding local near a pole close to the station. One of the deceased was identified as 19-year-old Helly Mohmaya, while the identity of the second victim remains unconfirmed. The injured were identified as Kaif Choghale (22), Khooshbu Mohmaya (45) and Yafiza Choghale (62).

A JJ Hospital official confirmed that two persons were brought dead, while three others were injured. Of these, two left against medical advice, and one remains under treatment. The Government Railway Police (GRP) later appealed to citizens to avoid walking on tracks, stating that such incidents are preventable. “Had the train not been delayed due to the strike, this tragedy might not have happened,” a GRP official said.

