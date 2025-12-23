Thane School Hosts Lake Photography Exhibition To Raise Awareness On Dying Water Bodies

CP Goenka International School, Thane | File Photo

Thane, Dec 22: CP Goenka International School, Thane, in association with Paryavaran Dakshata Mandal, organised a lake photography exhibition on December 20, drawing participation from students, teachers and parents across all sections, from pre-primary to higher secondary.

Photographs Highlight Poor Condition Of Thane’s Lakes

Held for the first time at the school, the exhibition showcased photographs depicting the deteriorating condition of several lakes in Thane. Around 40 students acted as guides, briefing visitors on the names, age, present condition and conservation needs of the lakes displayed.

Part Of ‘Majha Talao’ Conservation Campaign

The exhibition was part of the Majha Talao (My Lake) campaign launched in June 2023 by Paryavaran Dakshata Mandal in collaboration with the Thane Municipal Corporation, with the theme “Beautification for Conservation.” Thane, once known as the city of lakes, had about 60 lakes, of which only 42 remain today, many in poor condition.

Students Encouraged To Become Lake Custodians

As part of the campaign, the organisation conducts awareness programmes in schools, encouraging student participation through activities such as street plays, slogan writing, presentations and photography. Schools are also encouraged to adopt nearby lakes to ensure their upkeep.

23 Lakes Adopted So Far: NGO

Vidyadhar Walavalkar, president and founder of Paryavaran Dakshata Mandal, said students are central to the initiative as future custodians of the environment.

“When a school adopts a lake, it becomes a shared responsibility of students, teachers and parents. This long-term involvement helps ensure the lake’s survival,” he said, adding that 23 lakes have so far been adopted and over 235 volunteers are working on conservation efforts.

School Calls Initiative A Step Towards Environmental Awareness

School principal Sharmila Madiwale termed the exhibition a success, saying it helped sensitise students to the declining state of Thane’s lakes. “It is our responsibility as educators to create environmental awareness among learners. Small steps today can help build a better tomorrow,” she said.

