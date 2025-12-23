IET India Scholarship Award 2025: All 5 Winners Are Women, Marking Major Milestone For STEM Education | Representative Image

Mumbai, Dec 22: All five winners of the ninth edition of the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) India Scholarship Award, a prestigious honour for undergraduate engineers, were women.

Global Engineering Body Highlights Women In STEM

The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) is one of the world’s leading professional engineering bodies, with over 168,000 members across 150 countries. This edition marked the first time that all five winners were women, highlighting women’s empowerment in the field of STEM.

IET India Chair Praises Talent And Leadership

Prof. Abhijit Chakrabarti, Chair, IET India Scholarship Advisory Committee, said: “The IET India Scholarship Award celebrates young engineers who demonstrate not just technical ability, but leadership and a strong sense of purpose. This year’s cohort deserves special commendation for the quality of their solutions and the effort taken to move these ideas as close to real-world implementation as possible. The fact that this year marked the first-ever all-women finalist group further reflects the depth and diversity of engineering talent emerging from India.”

Rithika SK Bags Top Honour With Solar Healthcare Solution

Among the winners was Rithika SK, a student of KCG College of Technology in Chennai, who bagged the highest position by creating a solar-powered healthcare solution.

.Rigorous National Evaluation Process

After going through a rigorous evaluation among 43,971 participants across India, Rithika bagged the topmost position for her solar-powered healthcare solution. As the national winner, Rithika received a scholarship of ₹3 lakh along with a complimentary IET membership.

The competition reflected the importance of applying engineering knowledge to resolve real-world challenges.

Other Winners Announced

Vansika Jhawar, from Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), was named first runner-up, while Khushi Malhotra from SRM University AP secured the second runner-up position. In total, the programme awarded ₹10 lakh in scholarship prize money this year.

Flagship National Scholarship Programme

Now in its ninth edition, the IET India Scholarship Award has been established as a flagship national scholarship programme for undergraduate engineering students. Instituted in 2013, the award follows a four-stage, merit-based evaluation process.

IET’s Growing Footprint In India

The IET began operations in India in 2006, with its office in Bengaluru. Today, IET India has over 13,000 members, making it the organisation’s largest membership base outside the UK. With India’s growing importance as a global engineering hub, IET India focuses on strengthening engineering capability, fostering collaboration between industry, academia and government, and driving innovation across sectors of national importance.

