IOCL JE Result 2025 Declared; Here's How To Download

IOCL JE Result 2025 | iocl.com

IOCL JE Result 2025: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has declared the Junior Engineer (JE) results 2025 on its official website at iocl.com. The results for several positions in the 2025 recruitment drive have been released, including Junior Engineer, Engineer/Officer (Grade A), and Junior Operator. The IOCL JE results 2025 download link will be valid until January 3, 2026.

Applicants who passed the CBT will be eligible for the next round of the selection process, based on the position they applied for.

IOCL JE Result 2025: How to download?

To download the result, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Indian Oil Corporation Limited at iocl.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the “Careers” section and then click on the relevant link for the IOCL JE result 2025.

Step 3: After this, applicants need to log in using their details, such as Registration Number or Roll Number, along with Date of Birth or Password and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the IOCL JE scorecard 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the scorecard and take a printout of the result for further reference.

Direct link to apply

IOCL JE Result 2025: Details mentioned

The IOCL result is an important document because it includes the candidate's name, roll number, marks received, qualifying status, and category-specific cut-off marks, if applicable.

IOCL JE Recruitment 2025: Exam details

The Computer-Based Test (CBT) for IOCL recruitment 2025 took place on October 31, 2025, at several examination centres. The exam lasted 150 minutes and consisted of 100 multiple-choice questions. Each accurate answer earned one point, while each incorrect response cost 0.25 points.

IOCL JE Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection process for IOCL JE Recruitment 2025 consists of multiple stages, starting with a Computer-Based Test (CBT), followed by a Group Discussion or Group Task (GD/GT). Candidates who qualify these stages will then be called for a Personal Interview, after which shortlisted applicants will undergo Document Verification.