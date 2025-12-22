 RBI Experts Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 93 Posts Underway; Check Details Here
RBI Experts Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 93 Posts Underway; Check Details Here

RBI Experts Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 93 Posts Underway; Check Details Here

RBI Services Board has begun applications for RBI Experts Recruitment 2025 to fill 93 Grade C, D and E posts through lateral recruitment. Online registration is open from December 17, 2025, to January 6, 2026. Vacancies span data, IT, cyber security, risk, banking and management roles. Selection includes screening, document verification and interview.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Monday, December 22, 2025, 04:38 PM IST
article-image
RBI Experts Recruitment 2025: The Reserve Bank of India Services Board (RBISB) has started the application process for Lateral Recruitment of Experts across all categories. Qualified applicants should apply through the RBI's official site at opportunities.rbi.org.in.

According to the official statement issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the recruitment campaign intends to fill 93 vacancies in Grade C, Grade D, and Grade E.

RBI Experts Recruitment 2025: Important dates

Start of online registration process: December 17, 2025

Close of online registration process and correction window: January 6, 2026 (6 PM)

Last date to print application process: January 17, 2026 (11:59 PM)

Online fee payment: December 17, 2025, to January 6, 2026

RBI Experts Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details

The recruitment drive includes 2 posts for Data Scientist, 2 for Data Engineer, 7 for IT Security Expert, 5 for IT System Administrator, 3 for IT Project Administrator, 3 for AI/ML Specialist, 5 for IT–Cyber Security Analyst, and 3 for Network Administrator.

Additionally, there are 4 vacancies for Project Manager, 1 for Market & Liquidity Risk Specialist, 13 posts for IT–Cyber Security Analyst, 2 for Operational Risk Analyst, 4 for Analyst, and 5 for Risk Analyst. The notification also lists 5 posts for Accounts Specialist, 2 for Risk Assessment & Data Analyst, 2 for Policy Research Analyst, 6 for Business & Financial Risk Analyst, 2 for Data Engineer, 1 for Data Analyst, and 1 for Banking Domain Specialist.

Further, RBI has announced 1 post each for Bank Examiner and Senior Bank Examiner, along with 4 posts for Data Scientist, 4 for Credit Risk Specialist, and 2 for Programme Coordinator.

RBI Experts Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The application cost is ₹100/- + GST for SC/ST/PwBD categories and ₹600+ GST for GEN/OBC/EWS applicants. Once paid, the Application Fee/Intimation Charges cannot be reimbursed or held in reserve for any other examination or selection.

RBI Experts Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The Screening Committee will conduct preliminary screening/shortlisting, followed by document verification and an interview. The RBI Services Board makes the final decision on selecting applicants for interviews/selection. Those who were selected will be sent an Interview Call Letter via email.

