 Law Aspirants Alert! AP LAWCET 2026 Application Window Begins; Direct Link And Details Here
The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has begun AP LAWCET 2026 registrations at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in for 3-year LLB, 5-year integrated LLB and LLM courses. Applications opened on February 12, and the exam will be held on May 4 in CBT mode. Candidates must complete fee payment, fill details, upload documents and download confirmation. Late fee deadlines run till March 28.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 01:13 PM IST
AP LAWCET Registration 2026 | cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

AP LAWCET Registration 2026: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has started the registration process for the AP LAWCET 2026. Aspirants can now apply online for admission to Andhra Pradesh's 3-year LLB, 5-year integrated LLB, and LLM programmes. Eligible candidates must submit their applications via the official site of APSCHE at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

AP LAWCET Registration 2026: Important dates

The application process started on February 12, 2026, and the admission exam will be conducted on May 4, 2026. The late fee deadlines are March 16, March 20, March 24, and March 28. The late fee will grow gradually.

AP LAWCET Registration 2026: How to apply?

To register for AP LAWCET 2026, aspirants must follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official site of APSCHE at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: After this, click on the “Fee Payment” link and finish the payment using a debit card, credit card or net banking.

Step 3: Next, aspirants need to enter the information such as personal, academic qualifications & contact information and then choose the exam centre of their choice.

Step 4: Now, upload the necessary documents and then submit.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to apply

AP LAWCET 2026: Exam details

The exam will be administered in computer-based mode at specific locations throughout the state. The exam is required for admission into Andhra Pradesh law colleges for the academic year 2026-27. The exam timetable, timing, and shift will be listed on the admit card. The applicant must bring the hall ticket with them.

About the AP LAWCET 2026

AP LAWCET 2026 is a state-level entrance exam conducted by Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) for admission into 3-year and 5-year LLB programmes offered by law colleges across Andhra Pradesh. The exam is usually held online and tests candidates on General Knowledge, Current Affairs, Mental Ability, and Aptitude for the Study of Law.

