AP Intermediate Hall Ticket 2026 Released At bie.ap.gov.in; Students Can Download Via Website And WhatsApp

AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has released the AP Inter Admit Card 2026 for Class 11 (1st Year) and Class 12 (2nd Year) students on the official website bie.ap.gov.in.
Students can download the Intermediate Public Examinations, FEBRUARY/MARCH 2026 First Year & Second Year Theory Examination Hall Tickets by adding their Full Name (as per SSC or other Board SSC number), Roll Number and Date of Birth.
The AP first-year examination is set to be conducted from February 24 to March 23, 2026, and the second-year exam will be held from February 24 to March 23, 2026. Students must carry their hall tickets without fail along with them on the examination day. Entry will not be permitted without the Admit Card.
AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026: How to Download?
The students can download the AP Inter Hall Ticket by following the steps below:
Step 1: Visit the official website bie.ap.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the link for the "Theory Hall Tickets (First & Second Year) IPE FEBRUARY/MARCH 2026 Download" that pops on the homepage.
Step 3: Next, add the details such as the hall ticket number, aadhar card number, roll number, date of birth or SSC number.
Step 4: The hall ticket will be opened on your screen. Download and take a print for future use
AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026: How to Download Via WhatsApp?
Students can also download the AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 via WhatsApp. Check the steps below to know more details:
Open the WhatsApp application
Send a ‘Hi’ to the contact number 9552300009
Next Select “Education Services” and “Inter Hall Ticket Download” from the menu option
Enter the required details, such as the roll number and date of birth
Download and print the intermediate hall tickets for the examination centre.
AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026: Details Mentioned in Admit Card
Student’s Name and Roll number
Board Name and Examination
Subjects Test and Dates
Candidate's Photograph and Signature
Medium of Instruction
Father's name and Mother's name
Centre name and address
Examination Schedule and Timings
District Details
In case of any issues faced by the students while downloading they are required to notify the principal as soon as possible.