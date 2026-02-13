AP Intermediate Hall Ticket 2026 Released At bie.ap.gov.in; Students Can Download Via Website And WhatsApp

AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has released the AP Inter Admit Card 2026 for Class 11 (1st Year) and Class 12 (2nd Year) students on the official website bie.ap.gov.in.

Students can download the Intermediate Public Examinations, FEBRUARY/MARCH 2026 First Year & Second Year Theory Examination Hall Tickets by adding their Full Name (as per SSC or other Board SSC number), Roll Number and Date of Birth.

The AP first-year examination is set to be conducted from February 24 to March 23, 2026, and the second-year exam will be held from February 24 to March 23, 2026. Students must carry their hall tickets without fail along with them on the examination day. Entry will not be permitted without the Admit Card.

AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026: How to Download?

The students can download the AP Inter Hall Ticket by following the steps below:

Step 1: Visit the official website bie.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for the "Theory Hall Tickets (First & Second Year) IPE FEBRUARY/MARCH 2026 Download" that pops on the homepage.

Step 3: Next, add the details such as the hall ticket number, aadhar card number, roll number, date of birth or SSC number.

Step 4: The hall ticket will be opened on your screen. Download and take a print for future use

Direct Link To Check Here

AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026: How to Download Via WhatsApp?

Students can also download the AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 via WhatsApp. Check the steps below to know more details:

Open the WhatsApp application

Send a ‘Hi’ to the contact number 9552300009

Next Select “Education Services” and “Inter Hall Ticket Download” from the menu option

Enter the required details, such as the roll number and date of birth

Download and print the intermediate hall tickets for the examination centre.

AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026: Details Mentioned in Admit Card

Student’s Name and Roll number

Board Name and Examination

Subjects Test and Dates

Candidate's Photograph and Signature

Medium of Instruction

Father's name and Mother's name

Centre name and address

Examination Schedule and Timings

District Details

In case of any issues faced by the students while downloading they are required to notify the principal as soon as possible.