CMAT Result 2026 To Be Out Today? Check Release Time And Latest Update Here

CMAT Result 2026 Soon

CMAT Result 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is anticipated to announce the results of the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2026 soon on the official website of CMAT at cmat.nta.nic.in. As per the many media reports, the CMAT results are expected to be announced today, February 13, 2026. Aspirants taking the exam will be able to download their scorecards using their login credentials.

CMAT Result 2026: How to download?

Once the CMAT Result 2026 is out, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CMAT at cmat.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the “Latest News” section and then “CMAT 2026 Result” or any such notification link.

Step 3: After this, enter the details such as the application no. & password and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the CMAT Result 2026 scorecard will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the CMAT 2026 Scorecard and take a printout of the same for further reference.

CMAT Result 2026: How to prepare?

The CMAT Result 2026 is prepared through a structured and transparent process. First, the provisional answer key is released, allowing candidates to check their responses. After this, candidates are invited to raise objections if they find any discrepancies. All challenges submitted are then reviewed by an expert committee. Based on this review, the final answer key is published. The result is subsequently prepared and declared on the basis of the final accepted responses.

Note: The applicants' marks would be considered for further computation of the CMAT 2026 results. Nevertheless, simply taking the CMAT examination does not guarantee or grant any right or access to post-graduate studies.

CMAT 2026: Exam dates

The NTA administered the CMAT 2026 exam on January 25 to a total of 53,453 applicants. On January 31, the tentative answer key was revealed, and applicants had until February 2 to file complaints.