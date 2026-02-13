 Who Is Nitish Kumar? Bihar Police Aspirant At Centre Of 'Pakadwa Vivah'; Video Goes Viral
A 22-year-old Bihar Police aspirant, Nitish Kumar from Samastipur, alleged he was drugged and forced into marriage on February 7, 2026. A viral video shows him intoxicated during wedding rituals. The case, registered at Patori police station, has revived concerns over the illegal practice of “Pakadwa Vivah,” or forced marriage, in parts of Bihar.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 11:40 AM IST
article-image
Who Is Nitish Kumar | X

A disturbing incident has come to light from the Samastipur district of Bihar, where a young man preparing for the Bihar Police recruitment exam was allegedly kidnapped, poisoned, and forced into a marriage against his will. The incident has once again brought to the fore the illegal activity known as “Pakadwa Vivah” or “Forced Marriage” in which bachelors are allegedly kidnapped and married off against their will.

Who is Nitish Kumar?

Nitish Kumar, a 22-year-old man from Chakraj Ali village in Samastipur, Bihar, is at the centre of a national scandal because of a forced marriage case. The man, who was preparing for the police recruitment examinations held by the Bihar police, claims that he was abducted and forced into a marriage.

article-image

In a viral video, the man is found to be under the influence of some drug while undergoing wedding rituals with another man helping him walk during the varmala ceremony.

According to Kumar’s family and him, the incident took place on 7th February, 2026. He claims that on his way to a library, his friends offered him a cold drink laced with sedatives, and took him to a temple in Morwa block, where he was forced to marry Lakshmi Kumari of Chakraj Ali, daughter of Shankar Rai.

The case was registered under the Patori police station area, and further investigation is underway.

What is Pakadwa Vivah?

The “Pakadwa Vivah” or forced marriage, although a reported activity in some parts of Bihar, has come under severe criticism and has also been brought under the scanner by the law. Forced marriage is a crime under Indian law, and the incident has caused widespread outrage, with people demanding tougher action against the perpetrators.

