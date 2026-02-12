CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2026 From Feb 17; Check Major Changes, Marking Scheme, Passing Marks

CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Exams 2026 | AI

CBSE Board Exam Class 10 and 12 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and Class 12 Board Examinations 2026 are around the corner. According to the CBSE Board Exam 2026 datesheet, the exam is set to begin from February 17, 2026. This year, around 46 lakh students are expected to sit in the CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Exam 2026.

CBSE Board Exam 2026: Major Changes

The CBSE Board has introduced several major changes for the 2026 academic session in line with NEP 2020 reforms.

1. For Class 10, students will get two board exam opportunities in the same academic year, with the best score considered, aiming to reduce stress.

2. The exam pattern has been revised to increase competency-based questions, focusing more on application and analytical skills rather than rote learning.

3. CBSE is also introducing on-screen marking (OSM) for Class 12 answer sheets to ensure faster and more accurate evaluation.

4. Greater emphasis will be placed on internal assessments and practical learning, while the minimum attendance requirement of 75% remains mandatory for exam eligibility.

CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Exam 2026: Marking scheme

The CBSE marking scheme for Class 10 and 12 Board Exams is designed to evaluate students through a mix of theory, practicals, and internal assessment. In most major subjects, the total marks are 100, which is usually divided into 80 theory and 20 internal assessment or practicals (in subjects involving practicals, it may be 70 theory + 30 practicals).

CBSE Board Class 10 and 12 Exam 2026: Passing marks

For the CBSE Board Class 10 and 12 Exams 2026, candidates need to score a minimum of 33% marks in each subject to be classified as a pass. This includes the aggregate of theory and practicals, if applicable. Candidates who fail in one or more subjects are eligible to appear for compartment exams, as per CBSE guidelines.