From Textbooks To Reality: CSMVS Showcases Historic Civilisations Through Rare Artefacts

Mumbai: Bringing the historic sculptures and artefacts outside the textbooks and into the real life, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalay (CSMVS) sourced 450 artefacts from all over the world to give students and teachers a first-hand experience of the history.

Concept Behind Initiative

"Our school textbooks reach us about several civilization from Harappan to Mesopotamia and more. While learning even though the teacher to try to explain the students, they at times end up rote learning. Given the opportunity for students to see these artefacts, it might imprint on their minds, and birth curiosity and raise questions," said Vaidehi Savnal, assistant director, education and outreach at CSMVS, who conceptualized the initiative.

Three-Year Academic Display

The exhibition will be helpful for students of all backgrounds- state and central boards, international boards, researchers and scholars. The exhibition will remain on display for the next three years. "The goal was to keep the display open for three academic years, so that schools and colleges plan their visits accordingly. With visual learning, a student learns more with every view so to make the most of it is open for three years," said Savnal.

Global Museum Collaboration

The CSMVS has sourced the artefacts from 15 museums - six national and nine international. Museums such as the British Museum, London, Staatliche Museen zu Berlin, Berlin, Museum Rietberg, Zurich, the Benaki Museum, Athens, the Ephorate of Antiquities of the City of Athens, Ministry of Culture, Greece and the Al-Sabah Collection (Kuwait). The artefacts included trade materials, life and death artefacts such as tombstones and models of uterus, daily life materials such as pots, letters and scriptures.

‘Network of Past’ Program

On Thursday, the CSMVS kicked off a three day program called 'Network of Past', where faculties of 25 universities participated for a knowledge exchange. "There are scholars from Greece, Egypt, China and other countries to explain the artefacts from their respective countries to present their perspectives," added Savnal.

Faculty-Led Learning Initiative

The program has been launched with the faculties so that they can teach their students, this month end the museum will invite students and scholars as well.

Cultural Perspective Matters

"Even though our eyes are trained to look at the minute details of everything, we usually fail to notice certain things or understand it's importance due to lack of cultural differences. We don't know how they live their life in Egypt so we might not know the relevance of a certain minute details, interacting with the international dignitaries opened this door for us," said Priyanka Kundu, Museum keeper of LD museum in Ahmedabad, who participated in the program.

Beyond Textbook Narratives

Furthermore the attendees expressed satisfaction and contentment for gaining knowledge and perspectives. "We at times learn only what is written in the textbooks, but overtime there have been new discoveries and research which are required to be included in our academia. For instance, Dholavira is part of the Harappan city, but it is not a river valley civilization because there is no river around," explained Kundu.

Climate and Cultural Research

"Through these artefacts we try to understand what is pushing humans to destroy the climate and how the climate has shaped our culture over the years. Initiatives such as this, provoke these questions and fuels research," said Kalyan Chakraborty, Archaeologist and professor from Ashoka University, another participant.

