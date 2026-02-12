 JKBOSE Admit Card 2026 Out For Class 10 & 12 At jkbose.ac.in; Board Exams From Feb 17 To March 10
JKBOSE Admit Card 2026 Out For Class 10 & 12 At jkbose.ac.in; Board Exams From Feb 17 To March 10

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has released the JKBOSE 10th and 12th Admit Card on the official website jkbose.ac.in. School heads can get their admit card by adding the student's roll number in the admit card window. Students should make sure to get their admit card from the school authorities. Students should make sure to carry their Admit Card during their examinations

Gauri Deekonda
Updated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 01:39 PM IST
article-image
Canva

JKBOSE Admit Card: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has released the JKBOSE 10th and 12th Admit Card on the official website jkbose.ac.in. School heads can get their admit card by adding the student's roll number in the admit card window.  Students should make sure to get their Admit Card from the school authorities. Students should make sure to carry their Admit Card during their examinations.

The Jammu and Kashmir Board will be conducting the JKBOSE 10th Exam from February 17 to March 10, 2026.

JKBOSE Admit Card: How to Apply?

School authorities can check the steps below to download the Admit Card

JKBOSE Admit Card 2026 Out For Class 10 & 12 At jkbose.ac.in; Board Exams From Feb 17 To March 10
JKBOSE Admit Card 2026 Out For Class 10 & 12 At jkbose.ac.in; Board Exams From Feb 17 To March 10
Step 1: Visit the JKBOSE official website at jkbose.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the 10th or 12th Admit Card on the homepage

Step 3: Add the login credentials, such as roll number and click submit.

Step 4: The JKBOSE Admit Card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and print the admit card to distribute to the students.

JKBOSE Admit Card: Details Mentioned In Admit Card

The following are the details mentioned in the Admit Card.

Exam Name and Board Name

Student Name and Roll Number

Subject and Exam Date

Father Name and Mother Name

Exam Timings and Exam Centre Name

Reporting Time

Scanned Photograph and Scanned Signature

Important Guidelines Regarding Admit Card

JKBOSE Admit Card: Important Guidelines

Students should make sure to follow the important guidelines while appearing for the exam:

Students should make sure to reach the examination centre at least 30 minutes before the scheduled exam time mentioned in the admit card.

Students will not be permitted to arrive late.

Bring only permitted items and refrain from bringing anything that is restricted.

It is strictly forbidden to use cell phones or other electronic devices within the testing facility

Avoid using unfair methods or any other kind of malpractice when taking the test.

