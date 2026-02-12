Swati Maliwal Raises Issue Of ‘Arbitrary’ Private School Fees In Parliament | X

The issue of rising private school fees was strongly raised in Parliament by politician Swati Maliwal on February 10, 2026, while Dr. Dinesh Sharma was in the Chair. She shared a clip of her speech on X, drawing wider public attention to the matter.

Highlighting the growing financial burden on families, she stated that government schools have not become the first choice for parents, but rather a compulsion. According to her, many parents are forced to take loans and even mortgage their jewellery to ensure their children can study in good private schools.

Allegations of Arbitrary Fee Hikes

Maliwal pointed out that the condition of several government schools remains a concern, which indirectly benefits private institutions. She alleged that many private schools charge arbitrary fees and increase them every year, adding multiple fund components that significantly inflate overall costs. From books and notebooks to uniforms and shoes, parents are often required to purchase essentials directly from the school, further increasing expenses.

PRIVATE SCHOOL FEES LOOT

दुखद सच्चाई है कि सरकारी स्कूल में बच्चों को पढ़ाना लोगों के लिए एक मजबूरी जैसा है। स्कूलों की हालत ख़राब है। इसी बात का फ़ायदा ज़्यादातर प्राइवेट स्कूल उठाते हैं।



ये स्कूल मनमर्ज़ी की फ़ीस लेते हैं। हर साल फ़ीस बढ़ाते हैं, अनाप-शनाप फंड के पैसे फ़ीस… pic.twitter.com/SRBMcSiqV2 — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) February 12, 2026

The post reads, "These schools charge arbitrary fees. They increase fees every year, adding absurd fund amounts to the fees. Books-copies-shoes-dresses—everything is sold by the school. Parents sell land and jewelry to educate their children."

"We must strengthen the government education system and put a rein on the whims of these private schools," the post reads further.

Shahbad Dairy School Building Mentioned

During her speech, she mentioned a government school building in Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area, which was inaugurated in 2020 by AAP leaders but in January 2026, was declared unsafe and abandoned after showing rapid structural deterioration. According to media reports, around 5,000 students were shifted to another school in Rohini in July 2025 to avoid potential accidents.