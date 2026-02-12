SLPRB Assam Police Recruitment 2026: Registration Process For 3,228 Posts Underway; Check Details Here

SLPRB Assam Police Recruitment 2026 | slprbassam.in

SLPRB Assam Police Recruitment 2026: The registration process for the Assam Police Recruitment 2026 is underway by the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam, on the official website of SLPRB at slprbassam.in. The application window was opened on January 22, 2026 and will close on February 22, 2026.

SLPRB Assam Police Recruitment 2026: Vacancy details

A total of 3,228 posts have been advertised in the Assam Police and affiliated departments. Major posts include:

1. Constable (Grade III): 733

2. Constable (WO/WT): 642

3. Forest Guard: 504

4. AFPF Constable: 405

5. Fireman: 337

Note: There are also vacancies for Forester, Game Watcher, Emergency Rescue, Boatman, Bandman and other roles.

SLPRB Assam Police Recruitment 2026: Selection process

The selection procedure consists of the Physical Standard Test (PST), the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), a written test, and document verification.

Direct link to apply for the SLPRB Assam Police Recruitment 2026

SLPRB Assam Police Recruitment 2026: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

1. The educational requirements vary per post. Most Constable and Forest Guard positions require applicants to have completed Class 10 or Class 12 from a recognised board. The Forester position requires a bachelor's degree in any area. Some positions may necessitate specific expertise.

2. Depending on the role, the age limit ranges from 18 to 40 years. Constable roles often have an age range of 18 to 25 years. Age relaxation is accessible for reserved category applicants under government regulations. Candidates should be Indian nationals or permanent residents of Assam. Knowledge of the native language is necessary.

About the SLPRB Assam Police Recruitment 2026

SLPRB Assam Police Recruitment 2026 is a major recruitment drive by the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam, to fill thousands of vacancies in the Assam Police and allied departments. This recruitment offers a significant opportunity for youth seeking careers in law enforcement and allied services in Assam.