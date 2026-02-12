 SBI CBO Recruitment 2026: Last Date Of Registration Extended Till February 25; Check Details Here
SBI has extended the last date to apply for 2,050 CBO posts to February 25, 2026. The online registration began on January 29. Graduates can apply through the SBI Careers portal. Selection will be based on a written test and interview. The entire process is online, and candidates must check the official notification for eligibility details.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 02:05 PM IST
article-image
SBI CBO Recruitment 2026 | SBI Careers portal

SBI CBO Recruitment 2026: The last date of the registration process for the recruitment of 2,050 Circle Based Officers (CBO) has been extended by the State Bank of India (SBI). Now, applicants can apply online through February 25, 2026. Previously, the registration deadline was February 18, 2026. The recruitment procedure aims to fill officer positions in various SBI branches.

Note: The entire procedure is conducted online; no offline applications will be allowed.

SBI CBO Recruitment 2026: Important dates

The online registration process will begin on January 29, 2026, and the last date to apply is February 25, 2026 (extended). Candidates can make the online fee payment from January 29 to February 18, 2026. The last date for printing the submitted application form is March 5, 2026.

SBI CBO Recruitment 2026: Eligibility criteria

To submit an application for the SBI CBO 2026 recruitment, an applicant must have a graduation degree from a recognised university.

The age limit and other qualifications are subject to change; applicants should check the notification before applying. SBI has clearly stated that the recruitment is only for Indian citizens. There are also some criteria for work experience, if applicable.

SBI CBO Recruitment 2026: How to apply?

To submit the application form for the SBI CBO Recruitment 2026, aspirants need to follow the steps given below:-

Step 1: Visit the official SBI Careers portal at sbi.bank.in/web/careers.

Step 2: After this, aspirants need to register as a new user with basic details and then login.

Step 3: Next, finish the application form, upload the necessary documents, pay the application fee online (if applicable) and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the confirmation page will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to apply for SBI CBO Recruitment 2026

SBI CBO Recruitment 2026: Selection process

The selection process for SBI CBO positions will include a written test followed by an interview. The candidates selected will be called for the next steps based on the bank's timetable.

