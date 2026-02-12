 OAVET Results 2026 To Be Out Soon; Here's How To Download
OAVET Results 2026 To Be Out Soon; Here's How To Download

OAVET Results 2026 will be released soon on oav.edu.in, bseodisha.ac.in and orissaresults.nic.in. Students can check scores using roll number and date of birth. The exam, held on January 9, 2026, is for Class 6 admission and lateral entry to Classes 7–9. Admission will be based on merit and seat availability.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 01:18 PM IST
article-image
OAVET Results 2026 Soon | Canva

OAVET Results 2026: The Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Entrance Test (OAVET) Results 2026 is going to out soon by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) on the official websites of oav.edu.in, bseodisha.ac.in, orissaresults.nic.in. The result can be accessed by entering the details such as roll number or registration details along with their date of birth.

OAVET Results 2026: How to download?

To download the OAVET scorecard 2026, candidates must follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the result portals at oav.edu.in, bseodisha.ac.in, orissaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “OAV Entrance Test Result 2026” link.

Step 3: After this, enter the necessary credentials such as roll number & date of birth and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the OAVET scorecard 2026 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the OAV Entrance Test Result 2026 and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Note: Students in Classes 6 to 9 will be admitted by the board based on their merit and the number of seats available.

OAVET Results 2026: Details mentioned

The OAV Result 2026 scoreboard will include students' names, fathers' names, roll numbers, registration numbers, subject-specific scores, overall marks, exam timings, duration, and other admission-related information.

OAVET 2026: Exam dates

The Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Entrance Test (OAVET) is conducted for admission to Class 6 as well as lateral entry into Classes 7, 8, and 9 for the academic year 2026-27. The pen-and-paper OAV 2026 entrance exam was held on January 9, 2026.

About the Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Entrance Test 2026

The Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Entrance Test (OAVET) 2026 is a state-level entrance examination conducted for admission to Class VI in Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas (OAVs) across the state. These schools are established by the Government of Odisha to provide quality English-medium education to meritorious students, especially from rural areas. The exam evaluates students’ knowledge in subjects such as Mathematics, English, General Science, and Social Studies.

