KTET Admit Card 2026 Out At ktet.kerala.gov.in; Here's How To Download

KTET Admit Card 2026 | ktet.kerala.gov.in

KTET Hall Ticket 2026: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has issued the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) admit card 2026 for the December 2025 session. Candidates can download their hall ticket from the official website of KTET at ktet.kerala.gov.in, using their application number, ID, and category.

KTET Admit Card 2026: How to download the hall ticket?

To access the KTET 2026 hall ticket, applicants must follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of KTET at ktet.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under the 'KTET December 2025' section, click on the 'Admit Card' link.

Step 3: Next, enter the details such as application number, application ID, and select category.

Step 4: Now, the KTET 2026 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the KTET admit card and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to download the KTET Hall Ticket 2026

KTET 2026 hall ticket: Details mentioned

The KTET 2026 hall ticket will include important details such as the exam conducting body, name of the examination, candidate’s name, father’s name, roll number, gender, category, date of examination, exam timing, reporting time, exam centre code, name and address of the examination centre, along with the candidate’s scanned photograph and signature.

KTET 2026: Exam date and timings

The KTET December 2025 exam is planned to take place on February 21 and 23, 2026. Aspirants must bring a printed copy of the KTET admit card 2026 and a valid photo ID to the examination centre for verification.

About the KTET 2026

The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2026 is a state-level examination conducted by the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan to determine the eligibility of candidates for teaching positions in schools across Kerala. The exam is held for different categories, including Lower Primary, Upper Primary, High School, and Language Teachers.

KTET assesses candidates’ teaching aptitude, subject knowledge, and understanding of child development and pedagogy. Applicants must meet the prescribed educational qualifications to appear for the test. Qualifying for KTET is mandatory for securing teaching jobs in government and aided schools in Kerala, as per state education rules.