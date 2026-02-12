 AISSEE Provisional Answer Key 2026 Issued At exams.nta.nic.in/sainik-school-society; Check Details Here
NTA has released the AISSEE 2026 provisional answer key on exams.nta.nic.in. Candidates can log in using their application number and password to check responses and OMR sheets till February 14, 2026. An objection window is open with a fee of ₹200 per question. The final result will be based on the revised answer key.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 11:19 AM IST
article-image
AISSEE Provisional Answer Key 2026 | exams.nta.nic.in/sainik-school-society

AISSEE Answer Key 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the tentative answer key for the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2026 on the official website of AISSEE at exams.nta.nic.in/sainik-school-society. To view provisional answer keys, applicants must first log in by using their password and application number.

Aspirants can review the OMR answer sheets and responses, which will be available until February 14, 2026. The tests were held on January 18, 2026, in pen-and-paper format at 464 testing centres across the country.

AISSEE Provisional Answer Key 2026: Details mentioned

The tentative answer key includes the correct answers to all questions from the AISSEE 2026 examination. It enables applicants to compare their marked answers to the official responses and predict their likely performance prior to the final result announcement.

Read the official notice here

AISSEE Provisional Answer Key 2026: How to Download?

To access the AISSEE tentative answer key 2026, candidates need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of AISSEE at exams.nta.nic.in/sainik-school-society

Step 2: Click on the “AISSEE 2026 Answer Key” link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, log in using the details such as Application Number and Password.

Step 4: Now, the AISSEE provisional answer key will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the AISSEE tentative answer key 2026 and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to check the AISSEE tentative answer key 2026

AISSEE Answer Key 2026: Objection window

With the release of the tentative answer key, the NTA has established a brief objection window. Applicants who believe any of the answers stated in the key are incorrect may file objections within the window specified and submit the evidence and papers. Each challenge submitted by applicants will be thoroughly examined by topic experts. Aspirants who desire to file objections to the answer key must pay INR 200 for each question challenged.

AISSEE 2026: Final Answer Key and Result

After reviewing all concerns, the NTA will release the final answer key. The results of AISSEE 2026 will be prepared solely on the basis of this final answer key.

