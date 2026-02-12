TS ICET 2026: Registration Begins at icet.tgche.ac.in; Last Date to Apply Is March 16, 2026

TS ICET 2026: The Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TG ICET) 2026 has opened its registration window today, i.e., 12th February, on the official website icet.tgche.ac.in. TG ICET-2026 Examination will be conducted on 13th May, 2026 and 14th May 2026 in two shifts.

Candidates can fill the application form by adding their personal details, educational qualifications, and required documents. In case of any issues while applying for the TS ICET 2026 Exam, applicants can reach out to convenertgicet@gmail.com or +91 - 9676853076

TS ICET 2026: Important Dates

Last date for Registration & Submission without a late fee: 16th March, 2026 (Monday)

Last date for registration & submission with a late fee of ₹ 250/- : 30th March, 2026 (Monday)

Last date for registration & submission with a late fee of ₹ 500/- : 07th April, 2026 (Tuesday)

Correction of online application: 18th April, 2026 (Saturday) to 24th April, 2026 (Friday)

Last date for Special registration & Special submission of online application form with a late fee of ₹ 5000/- : 01st May, 2026 (Tuesday)

Last-minute Registration & Last-minute Submission of Online Application Form with a late fee of ₹ 10,000/- : 2nd & 3rd May, 2026 (Saturday & Sunday)

Commencement of Downloading of Hall Tickets : 04th May, 2026 (Monday)

TS ICET 2026: How To Apply?

Applicants can check out the steps below to apply for the TS ICET 2026:

Step 1: Visit the official website of TS ICET at icet.tgche.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the “Application Fee Payment” option mentioned on the Homepage.

Step 3: Fill in all the details such as the Qualifying Hall Ticket Number, Candidate's Name, Date of Birth, Mobile Number and Mode Of Payment.

Step 4: Now, proceed to pay the application fee and take a printout.

Step 5: Go back to the homepage and now click on Fill Application Form

Step 6: Input the details such as Payment Reference ID, Qualifying Examination Hall Ticket No, Mobile Number, Date of Birth and click on Get Application Form Tab.

Step 7: Now add the personal details, category details, educational details, category and contact.

Step 8: Click on the submit button and take a printout for future use.

Direct Link To Apply

TS ICET 2026: Application Fees

General Candidates - Rs 750

SC/ST/Differently Abled Candidates - Rs 550

TS ICET 2026: Exam Dates

Session I -13th May 2026 (Wednesday)

10:00 A.M. to 12:30 P.M.

Session II -13th May 2026 (Wednesday)

2:30 P.M. to 5:00 P.M.

Session III - 14th May 2026 (Thursday)

10:00 A.M. to 12:30 P.M.

Candidates can also access the official notification link here