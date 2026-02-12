Maharashtra CET Cell Extends Registration for MHT CET 2026 Until February 20; Check Official Notification Here

MHT CET Exam 2026: As per the official notification released by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell, the MAH–MBA/MMS CET 2026 and MAH–MHT CET (PCM/PCB) CET 2026 registrations will now be extended until February 20, 2026. The registrations were supposed to conclude today, i.e., February 12, 2026.

During this one-week extension, candidates can apply for Maharashtra's renowned competitive entrance exam for courses in engineering, pharmacy, and agriculture. Candidates can apply by entering their login information, including personal, academic, and educational details, on the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

Check the Official Notification Here

MHT CET Exam 2026: Revised Registration Dates

Candidates can check out the revised registration dates of the exam below:

MAH–MBA/MMS CET 2026-

Extension Period: 13 February 2026 to 20 February 2026

MAH–MHT CET (PCM/PCB) CET 2026-

Extension Period: 11 February 2026 to 18 February 2026

MHT CET Exam 2026: Tentative Exam Dates

Candidates can check out the tentative exam dates below:

MAH–MBA/MMS CET 2026 -

1st Attempt: 6th April, 2026 to 8th April, 2026

2nd Attempt: 9th May 2026

MAH–MHT CET (PCM/PCB) CET 2026 -

1st Attempt: 11th April, 2026 to 26th April, 2026

2nd Attempt: 10th May, 2026 to 17th May, 2026

MHT CET Exam 2026: Mandatory Requirements

Students have been reminded by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell that APAAR and Aadhaar IDs are required before they can register. Before finishing their registrations, students who have not yet generated their APAAR ID are encouraged to do so via the DigiLocker portal.

It is also recommended that candidates update their Aadhar information, including their name, address, phone number, date of birth, photo, father's name, and mobile number. It is important for candidates to link their mobile number to their Aadhar card.

MHT CET Exam 2026: How to Register?

Candidates can check out the steps below to register for the MHT CET Exam 2026:

Visit the website, cetcell.mahacet.org

On the homepage, click on the CET Application link

Complete registration by entering all the required details such as personal details, educational details and documents required

After registration, go to the Digilocker to authenticate the Aadhaar and APAAR ID.

Now, log in by adding your login details, such as email id and password and fill out the MHT CET application form

Select the preferred exam cities, dates, and upload the required documents.

Download and submit the confirmation page for future use.

MHT CET 2026 Registration: Application Fees

General Category Candidates (both groups) - Rs 2600

Reserved Category - Rs 2000