 APSRTC Recruitment 2026: Notification For 7,673 Vacancies To Be Out Soon At apsrtc.ap.gov.in; Check Details Here
APSRTC will soon release a detailed notification for 7,673 vacancies, including Drivers (3,673), Conductors (1,813) and Technical Staff (2,187). Selection is expected through a written test, driving test and document verification. Eligibility varies by post, with an age limit of 18–42 years. Candidates must keep the required documents ready and check apsrtc.ap.gov.in for updates.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 06:22 PM IST
article-image
APSRTC Recruitment 2026 | apsrtc.ap.gov.in

APSRTC Recruitment 2026: Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) will soon release the detailed notification for the 7,673 regular vacancies across multiple posts on the official website of APSRTC at apsrtc.ap.gov.in.

The APSRTC official notification PDF will include information such as post-wise vacancies, eligibility criteria, important dates, application fee details and selection process.

APSRTC Recruitment 2026: Vacancy details

According to the media reports, the recruitment drive includes a total of 7,673 vacancies, comprising 3,673 posts for Drivers, 1,813 posts for Conductors, and 2,187 posts for Technical Staff such as Mechanics and Shramiks.

APSRTC Recruitment 2026: Selection process

The selection process is expected to include a written examination, a driving test for driver posts, and document verification. However, the final and detailed selection procedure will be confirmed once the official notification is released by the authorities.

APSRTC Recruitment 2026: Eligibility criteria

Applicants can get ready for the following while the official announcement is awaiting government approval, according to past recruitment standards:

a. Educational qualification: The educational qualification depends on the post that applicants are applying for.

1. Drivers: Aspirants must hold a current Heavy Transport Vehicle (HTV) driver's licence and have completed their SSC (10th) from an accredited board.

2. Conductors: Intermediate (10+2) qualifications are required.

3. Mechanics/Shramiks: Need an ITI certificate in the applicable trade (e.g., diesel mechanic, motor mechanic).

b. Age limit: All positions are open to applicants between the ages of 18 and 42, with relaxation for SC, ST, BC, and ex-servicemen.

APSRTC Recruitment 2026: Documents required

Candidates must keep essential documents ready, including educational qualification certificates, a valid identity proof, a category certificate (if applicable), a recent passport-size photograph, and scanned signature. Applicants must carefully fill in the online form, as any incorrect details may lead to rejection at a later stage.

