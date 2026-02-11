MKBU BCom 1st Semester Exams Result 2025 Released; Check Details Here

MKBU BCom 1st Semester Exams Result 2025 | mkbhavuni.edu.in

MKBU BCom 1st Semester Exams Result 2025: Maharaja Krishnakumarsinhji Bhavnagar University (MKBU) has released the Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) 1st Semester Results 2025 on the official website of MKBU at mkbhavuni.edu.in. To access the marksheet, aspirants must provide their roll number or registration information. The result is tentative in nature.

MKBU BCom 1st Semester Exams Result 2025: How to download?

To download the MKBU Result 2025, candidates need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of MKBU at mkbhavuni.edu.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Examination” or “Results” section and then select BCom and choose 1st Semester from the list.

Step 3: After this, enter the login details such as roll number and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the MKBU BCom 1st Semester Exams Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the MKBU Marksheet 2025 and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to check the MKBU Result 2025

Note: Students must carefully review all of the details. In the event of an inaccuracy in their marks or personal information, individuals should contact the university test department or their college officials.

MKBU Result 2025: Details mentioned

The online mark sheet includes details such as the student’s name, roll number, course name (BCom), semester (1st Semester), subject-wise marks, total marks, and result status.

MKBU Result 2025: Supplementary or revaluation process

The university will issue the original mark sheet subsequently, through the respective colleges. Students who have not completed one or more topics should wait for further communication about the supplemental or reassessment process.

About the Maharaja Krishnakumarsinhji Bhavnagar University

Maharaja Krishnakumarsinhji Bhavnagar University (MKBU) is a prominent public university located in Bhavnagar, Gujarat. Established in 1978, the university is named after Maharaja Krishnakumarsinhji Bhavsinhji, the last ruler of the princely state of Bhavnagar. MKBU was founded to cater to the higher education needs of the Saurashtra region and has since grown into a significant academic institution in the state.