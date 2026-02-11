 OSPCB Recruitment 2026: Registration Window Closes Today At ospcboard.odisha.gov.in; Check Eligibility Criteria & Other Details Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationOSPCB Recruitment 2026: Registration Window Closes Today At ospcboard.odisha.gov.in; Check Eligibility Criteria & Other Details Here

OSPCB Recruitment 2026: Registration Window Closes Today At ospcboard.odisha.gov.in; Check Eligibility Criteria & Other Details Here

OSPCB Recruitment 2026 application closes today, February 11, at 5:30 pm on ospcboard.odisha.gov.in. The drive aims to fill 113 Group B and C posts. Eligibility varies by post; age limit is 21–42 years. Selection will be through a computer-based test, followed by skill test/interview (if applicable) and document verification.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 02:36 PM IST
article-image
OSPCB Recruitment 2026 | Canva

OSPCB Recruitment 2026: The application process for the OSPCB Recruitment 2026 is going to end today, February 11, by 5:30 pm, by the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB). Aspirants who are interested and still need to apply can do so by visiting the official website of OSPCB at ospcboard.odisha.gov.in. The registration window was opened on January 21, 2026.

OSPCB Recruitment 2026: Vacancy details

This recruitment aims to fill a total of 113 vacancies for Group B and Group C posts across different departments.

For Group B posts, vacancies include:

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai To Get Plastic-Trapping Barriers After Shocking Survey Reveals 5 Mn Kg Waste Released Into Waters Every Year
Mumbai To Get Plastic-Trapping Barriers After Shocking Survey Reveals 5 Mn Kg Waste Released Into Waters Every Year
SA Vs AFG, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Super Over Drama Once Again In Ahmedabad As Proteas & Afghanistan Get Tied
SA Vs AFG, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Super Over Drama Once Again In Ahmedabad As Proteas & Afghanistan Get Tied
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Congratulates New Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde After Unopposed Election
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Congratulates New Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde After Unopposed Election
'In PARLIAMENT? Really?': Vir Das Reacts To His '2 Indias' Monologue Reference Being Used In Lok Sabha By TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee
'In PARLIAMENT? Really?': Vir Das Reacts To His '2 Indias' Monologue Reference Being Used In Lok Sabha By TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee

- Assistant Environmental Engineer: 25

- Assistant Environmental Scientist: 15

- Senior Scientific Assistant: 5

- Accountant: 3

- Assistant Section Officer: 6

For Group C posts, vacancies include:

- Junior Accountant: 16

- Junior Laboratory Assistant: 28

- Junior Assistant: 15

Read Also
Bank of Baroda Office Assistant Admit Card 2026 Issued At bankofbaroda.in; Read Instructions Here
article-image

Note: The number of openings may be altered in accordance with official requirements. The Odisha government would provide reservation privileges in accordance with its rules.

Direct link to apply for OSPCB Recruitment 2026

OSPCB Recruitment 2026: Eligibility criteria

Applicants should review the exact eligibility requirements for the position they intend to apply for. The eligibility criteria are as follows:

a. Educational qualification: Educational requirements vary by position. Aspirants for Assistant Environmental Engineer positions must hold a B.E. or B.Tech degree in the relevant discipline. Assistant Environmental Scientists must have a Master's degree in a related science discipline.

b. Age limit: The minimum age requirement is 21 years, and the maximum age limit is 42 years as of January 1, 2026. Age relaxation will be offered to reserved category applicants in accordance with state government regulations.

OSPCB Recruitment 2026: Selection process

The selection procedure includes a computer-based test (CBT). Some positions may additionally require a skill test or an interview. The final selection will be based on performance in the written exam and document verification.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

OSPCB Recruitment 2026: Registration Window Closes Today At ospcboard.odisha.gov.in; Check...
OSPCB Recruitment 2026: Registration Window Closes Today At ospcboard.odisha.gov.in; Check...
GSEB to Launch Toll-Free Helpline for Board Exams 2026 Tomorrow; Check Toll-Free Number, Timings &...
GSEB to Launch Toll-Free Helpline for Board Exams 2026 Tomorrow; Check Toll-Free Number, Timings &...
ISC Class 12 Board Exams 2026 Start Tomorrow: 1.5 Lakh Students To Appear; Check Shift Timings,...
ISC Class 12 Board Exams 2026 Start Tomorrow: 1.5 Lakh Students To Appear; Check Shift Timings,...
Maharashtra: Final-Year MBBS Student Saves Life Mid-Air On Mumbai–Goa IndiGo Flight
Maharashtra: Final-Year MBBS Student Saves Life Mid-Air On Mumbai–Goa IndiGo Flight
Bank of Baroda Office Assistant Admit Card 2026 Issued At bankofbaroda.in; Read Instructions Here
Bank of Baroda Office Assistant Admit Card 2026 Issued At bankofbaroda.in; Read Instructions Here