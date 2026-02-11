Bank of Baroda Office Assistant Admit Card 2026 Issued At bankofbaroda.in; Read Instructions Here

Bank of Baroda Office Assistant Admit Card 2026 | bankofbaroda.in

Bank of Baroda Office Assistant Admit Card 2026: The Bank of Baroda issued the BOB hall ticket for the Office Assistant (Peon) recruitment exam 2026. Aspirants who have applied for the 500 jobs can now download their admit cards from BOB's official website, bankofbaroda.in. The admit card is a necessary document for entering the examination centre.

Bank of Baroda Office Assistant 2026 admit card: How to download?

To download the BOB Office Assistant hall ticket 2026, aspirants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BOB at bankofbaroda.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the “Careers” section and then click the “Office Assistant (Peon) Admit Card 2026” link.

Step 3: After this, enter the details such as Registration Number or Roll Number & Date of Birth/Password and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the Bank of Baroda Office Assistant admit card 2026 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the BOB Office Assistant hall ticket 2026 and take a printout of the admit card for further reference.

Direct link to download the BOB Office Assistant admit card 2026

Note: It includes vital information such as a name, photograph, exam date, shift scheduling, reporting time, and centre location. In the event of a problem, they need to contact the bank's recruitment helpdesk.

Bank of Baroda Office Assistant 2026 Admit Card: Documents required

Aspirants must bring a printed copy of their hall ticket, a valid original photo ID proof (such as an Aadhaar card, voter ID, passport, driver's license, or PAN card), and passport-size pictures, as specified in the guidelines.

Bank of Baroda Office Assistant Hall Ticket 2026: Instructions

Aspirants should follow all directions on their admit card. They should arrive at the exam centre before the reporting time specified on the hall ticket. Late admission may not be permitted. Electronic devices such as mobile phones, smart watches, calculators, and other gadgets are also not permitted in the examination hall.

Bank of Baroda Office Assistant Recruitment 2026: Exam details

The Bank of Baroda Office Assistant (Peon) online test will take place on February 22 and 23, 2026. The test will be administered in computer-based mode at different locations around India. The exam will have objective-type questions.