 SBI Clerk 2025–26 Mains Result Anytime Now At sbi.co.in; Check Download Steps, Expected Cutoff And In-Hand Salary Details
SBI Clerk 2025–26 Mains Result Anytime Now At sbi.co.in; Check Download Steps, Expected Cutoff And In-Hand Salary Details

SBI Clerk 2025–26 Mains Result Anytime Now At sbi.co.in; Check Download Steps, Expected Cutoff And In-Hand Salary Details

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025–26 is expected soon for the November 21 exam. The result PDF and category-wise cutoff will be released on the official website, while the scorecard will follow later. Qualified candidates will appear for the LPT.

SimpleUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 04:40 PM IST
article-image
SBI

SBI Clerk 2025–26 Mains Result: The State Bank of India is expected to reveal the SBI Clerk mains results for 2025–2026 anytime soom. Given that the test was administered on November 21, the SBI Clerk main exam results should be available this week or the following week. The official websites, sbi.bank.in and sbi.co.in/web/careers/current-openings, provide candidates with the access to get the SBI Clerk primary result.

It is anticipated that the SBI Clerk cutoff for each category would be made available in addition to the result PDF. Candidates should be aware that the SBI Clerk scorecard for the mains test in 2025–2026 will only be available on the official website a few days later. The SBI Clerk scorecard for the mains exam, which was held on November 21, 2025, must be downloaded using their login credentials.

SBI Clerk 2025–26 Mains Result: Steps to check the result

The official website will include a link to get the SBI Clerk results. Candidates can follow these instructions to download the result PDF:

Step 1: Visit sbi.co.in, the official website.

Step 2: Click the "Careers" section on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link for the Mains Result for the hiring of junior associates (customer support and sales).

Step 4: A PDF of the SBI Clerk mains result will show up.

Step 5: Examine and download it.

SBI Clerk 2025–26 Mains Result: SBI Clerk Pay Scale and Salary Details

Pay Scale

Basic Pay Structure: INR 24,050 – 64,480

Detailed Pay Scale:

24,050 + 1,340 × 3 = 28,070

28,070 + 1,650 × 3 = 33,020

33,020 + 2,000 × 4 = 41,020

41,020 + 2,340 × 7 = 57,400

57,400 + 4,400 × 1 = 61,800

61,800 + 2,680 × 1 = 64,480

In-Hand Salary

Approximate In-Hand Salary: INR 42,327 (after deductions)

SBI Clerk 2025–26 Mains Result: Expected SBI Clerk 2025-26 Mains Cutoff (State-Wise, General Category)

Andaman & Nicobar: 75–78

Arunachal Pradesh: 42–45

Assam: 66–69

Bihar: 52–55

Chhattisgarh: 63–66

Delhi: 58–61

Gujarat: 52–55

Haryana: 59–62

Himachal Pradesh: 75–78

Jammu & Kashmir: 67–70

Jharkhand: 57–60

Karnataka: 57–60

Kerala: 77–80

Madhya Pradesh: 68–71

Maharashtra: 72–75

Meghalaya: 35–38

Odisha: 78–81

Punjab: 69–72

Rajasthan: 58–61

Sikkim: 59–62

Tamil Nadu: 55–58

Telangana: 43–46

Tripura: 62–65

Uttar Pradesh: 61–64

Uttarakhand: 64–67

West Bengal: 80–83

Note: The cutoff is indicative and may vary depending on factors like exam difficulty, number of candidates, and category.

SBI Clerk 2025–26 Mains Result: What's next?

Where appropriate, candidates who pass the SBI Clerk Mains test will be placed on a tentative shortlist for the Local Language Proficiency Test (LPT). Clearing the LPT and meeting all eligibility requirements established by the bank will determine the final choice.

