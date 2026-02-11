AP LAWCET & PGLCET Registration 2026 Will Open Tomorrow At apsche.ap.gov.in; Check The Application Steps Here 

AP LAWCET & PGLCET Registration 2026: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will be opening the AP LAWCET AND PGLCET registration window for 2026 tomorrow, i.e., February 12, 2026, on the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/APSCHE/APSCHEHome.aspx . Candidates will need to register by adding their mobile number and date of birth on the application form.

Candidates who want to get admission into the 3-year LLB, 5-year LLB, or LLM courses in Andhra Pradesh can apply through the official website.

AP LAWCET & PGLCET Registration 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who hold a 3-year/5-year LL.B. degree must apply

Final-year candidates can also apply

AP LAWCET & PGLCET Registration 2026: How To Apply?

Before applying for registration, candidates should make sure to check the eligibility criteria.. Applicants can check out the steps below to apply:

Step 1: Go to the official website apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the Eligibility Criteria and Fee Payment Tab from the homepage.

Step 3: Fill in all the details, such as the candidate's name, date of birth, mobile number, email ID, and qualifying hall ticket number

Step 4: Select the programme applied for, choose the desired payment option and pay

Step 5: Make sure to take a note of the payment reference ID

Step 6: Next, know your payment status by clicking on the option.

Step 7: Next fill the application form by adding the personal details, income fo the parents, category, address details, educational details, photograph and signature, and save the form

Step 8: Next click on the print application form tab and take a prinout.

AP LAWCET & PGLCET Registration 2026: Documents Required

The following documents are required during the AP LAWCET & PGLCET Registration 2026:

Qualifying Exam Hall Ticket and Qualifying Exam Hall Ticket Class 10 examination

Income certificate

Date of Birth Proof

10th Certificates

Aadhar Card

Passport-Size Photographs

Scanned Signature with a black pen on white paper

Reservation certificates, if any

AP LAWCET & PGLCET Registration 2026: Application Fees

The candidate can check out the application fee below:

OC - Rs 1000

BC - Rs 950

SC/ST - Rs 900