 AP LAWCET & PGLCET Registration 2026 Will Open Tomorrow At apsche.ap.gov.in; Check The Application Steps Here 
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationAP LAWCET & PGLCET Registration 2026 Will Open Tomorrow At apsche.ap.gov.in; Check The Application Steps Here 

AP LAWCET & PGLCET Registration 2026 Will Open Tomorrow At apsche.ap.gov.in; Check The Application Steps Here 

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will be opening the AP LAWCET AND PGLCET registration window for 2026 tomorrow, i.e., February 12, 2026, on the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/APSCHE/APSCHEHome.aspx. Candidates will need to register by adding their mobile number and date of birth on the application form.

Gauri DeekondaUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 05:10 PM IST
article-image

AP LAWCET & PGLCET Registration 2026: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will be opening the AP LAWCET AND PGLCET registration window for 2026 tomorrow, i.e., February 12, 2026, on the official website  cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/APSCHE/APSCHEHome.aspx. Candidates will need to register by adding their mobile number and date of birth on the application form. 

Candidates who want to get admission into the 3-year LLB, 5-year LLB, or LLM courses in Andhra Pradesh can apply through the official website. 

AP LAWCET & PGLCET Registration 2026: Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who hold a 3-year/5-year LL.B. degree must apply

FPJ Shorts
'Will Further Extend It Till Bandra': Dy CM Eknath Shinde Says As Mumbai Coastal Road Gets India’s First ‘Melody Road’
'Will Further Extend It Till Bandra': Dy CM Eknath Shinde Says As Mumbai Coastal Road Gets India’s First ‘Melody Road’
Attending Nepal vs Italy, ICC T20 World Cup Match At Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium? Nearby Restaurants To Enjoy Italian Or Nepali Cuisines
Attending Nepal vs Italy, ICC T20 World Cup Match At Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium? Nearby Restaurants To Enjoy Italian Or Nepali Cuisines
Godrej Consumer Q3 Profit Surges 62% QoQ To ₹529 Crore, Revenue Grows 5% YoY To ₹3,694 Crore
Godrej Consumer Q3 Profit Surges 62% QoQ To ₹529 Crore, Revenue Grows 5% YoY To ₹3,694 Crore
NID Prelims M.Des 2026 Result to be announced Tomorrow; Check Revised Dates and Steps to Download
NID Prelims M.Des 2026 Result to be announced Tomorrow; Check Revised Dates and Steps to Download

Final-year candidates can also apply

AP LAWCET & PGLCET Registration 2026: How To Apply?

Before applying for registration, candidates should make sure to check the eligibility criteria.. Applicants can check out the steps below to apply:

Step 1: Go to the official website apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the Eligibility Criteria and Fee Payment Tab from the homepage.

Step 3: Fill in all the details, such as the candidate's name, date of birth, mobile number, email ID, and qualifying hall ticket number

Step 4: Select the programme applied for, choose the desired payment option and pay

Step 5: Make sure to take a note of the payment reference ID

Step 6: Next, know your payment status by clicking on the option.

Step 7: Next fill the application form by adding the personal details, income fo the parents, category, address details, educational details, photograph and signature, and save the form

Step 8: Next click on the print application form tab and take a prinout. 

AP LAWCET & PGLCET Registration 2026: Documents Required

The following documents are required during the AP LAWCET & PGLCET Registration 2026:

Qualifying Exam Hall Ticket  and Qualifying Exam Hall Ticket Class 10 examination

Income certificate

Date of Birth Proof

10th Certificates

Aadhar Card

Passport-Size Photographs

Scanned Signature with a black pen on white paper

Reservation certificates, if any 

AP LAWCET & PGLCET Registration 2026: Application Fees

The candidate can check out the application fee below:

OC - Rs 1000

BC - Rs 950

SC/ST - Rs 900

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NID Prelims M.Des 2026 Result to be announced Tomorrow; Check Revised Dates and Steps to Download
NID Prelims M.Des 2026 Result to be announced Tomorrow; Check Revised Dates and Steps to Download
AP LAWCET & PGLCET Registration 2026 Will Open Tomorrow At apsche.ap.gov.in; Check The Application...
AP LAWCET & PGLCET Registration 2026 Will Open Tomorrow At apsche.ap.gov.in; Check The Application...
SBI Clerk 2025–26 Mains Result Anytime Now At sbi.co.in; Check Download Steps, Expected Cutoff And...
SBI Clerk 2025–26 Mains Result Anytime Now At sbi.co.in; Check Download Steps, Expected Cutoff And...
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Disburses ₹12 Crore In Financial Assistance To 15,700 Construction Workers'...
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Disburses ₹12 Crore In Financial Assistance To 15,700 Construction Workers'...
AISSEE 2026 Response Sheet To Be Released Soon; Check Previous Year Trends
AISSEE 2026 Response Sheet To Be Released Soon; Check Previous Year Trends