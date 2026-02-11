'Kirdaar' Theme Takes Centre Stage On Day Two Of 23rd Frames Film Festival At SIES Nerul

The 23rd edition of the Frames Film Festival continued on Thursday at SIES (Nerul) College of Arts, Science and Commerce (Autonomous) with a strong emphasis on documentary and animation cinema, exploring the intersection of truth, imagination and social responsibility. |

The 23rd edition of the Frames Film Festival continued on Thursday at SIES (Nerul) College of Arts, Science and Commerce (Autonomous) with a strong emphasis on documentary and animation cinema, exploring the intersection of truth, imagination and social responsibility. Organised by the Department of Multimedia and Mass Communication, the festival is themed ‘Kirdaar’, highlighting the role, responsibility and purpose of characters in meaningful storytelling.

Real and imagined characters shape narratives of truth and impact

Day Two focused on how real and imagined characters shape narratives that convey truth, impact and ethical values, reinforcing the festival’s vision of cinema as a medium that goes beyond entertainment to reflect social realities and creative imagination.

The documentary segment featured a curated selection of non-fiction films addressing social issues, personal journeys and cultural narratives.

Divya Unny and Anu Moothedath jury emphasize narrative integrity

The segment was evaluated by filmmaker and media professional Divya Unny and documentary filmmaker Anu Moothedath, both known for their commitment to socially conscious storytelling. The jury emphasised the importance of narrative integrity, ethical representation and responsibility in documentary filmmaking.

Shortlisted documentaries included Yamuna’s Sewage Treatment Plant, Dear Sikhonkwane, Flugten Fra Herstedvester, Be Better, Return to the Sky, Swinging for Tomorrow, and In Search of the Grey.

Animation segment transforms complex emotions into visual narratives

The animation segment celebrated the creative and technical possibilities of animated cinema, showcasing films that transformed complex emotions, social themes and abstract ideas into visually engaging narratives. The segment was judged by award-winning filmmaker Kabeer Khurana and Vishwang Gowariker, Creative Director and Founder of OOZE Studio.

Read Also 25 Years After Kutch Quake, CSMVS Honours Artisans Who Stitched Their Lives Back Together

The shortlisted animated films were Dance Again, 113 Words for You Today, Maatitel, Gone Wrong, Rasmalai, Banana Ninja, and Cursed. The screenings were followed by an interactive question-and-answer session, fostering dialogue between the jury and aspiring filmmakers.|Together, the documentary and animation segments reinforced ‘Kirdaar’ as a guiding philosophy that values purposeful, responsible and impactful storytelling, while recognising the contribution of every individual involved in the filmmaking process.

The festival is being conducted under the guidance of Principal Dr Koel Roy Choudhury, Head of the Department of Multimedia and Mass Communication Mithun Pillai, Chairperson of Frames Film Festival Abhishek Dandekar, and the department’s faculty members. The 23rd Frames Film Festival continues to uphold its legacy as a platform for nurturing emerging talent, encouraging thoughtful dialogue, and celebrating cinema as both an art form and a socially responsible medium.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/