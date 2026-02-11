JEE Main 2026 Result Postponed: Session 1 Scores On Feb 16; Check Details Here

JEE Main 2026 Result Postponed: The JEE main 2026 session 1 result has been postponed by NTA, according to the most recent official announcement. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the JEE (Main) 2026 Session 1 results will now be declared on February 16, 2026. In an official update, candidates were advised to check the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, for further details.

To prevent a last-minute server rush once the JEE Main 2026 result link is active, candidates are recommended to have their login information available, such as their application number, password, and date of birth.

NTA will also make the JEE Main 2026 final answer key PDF available prior to the results being announced. Following a review of any objections made to the provisional key, the final result will be determined only using the JEE Main final answer key 20206.

JEE Main 2026 Result Postponed: Website to check the result

nta.ac.in

jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2026 Result Postponed: Steps to download the answer key

To download the JEE Main 2026 final solution key PDF, follow these instructions:

Step 1: Go to jeemain nta nic in, the official website.

Step 2: Click the JEE Main 2026 Final Answer Key link on the homepage.

Step 3: The screen will display the answer key PDF.

Step 4: Save the PDF for later use by selecting the download option.

JEE Main 2026 Result Postponed: How to check the result

Applicants must take the actions listed below in order to download the results:

Step 1: Go to jeemain.nta.ac.in, the official JEE Main website.

Step 2: Select the JEE Main 2026 result link from the homepage.

Step 3: The outcome will then show up on the screen.

Step 4: Download and save a printout of the JEE Main 2026 result for future use.

JEE Main 2026 Result Postponed: Details mentioned in the result

Roll number and application number

Candidate’s name, along with mother’s and father’s names

Gender, category, and PwD status

Nationality and date of birth

Eligibility status

Subject-wise percentile scores (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics)

Overall total percentile score

These details help candidates verify their identity and assess their performance.

For any queries, students may also contact the NTA through the provided helpline and email support.