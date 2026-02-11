BMC Issues Fresh Notification For MOH, DTO Recruitment Exams After Cancelling Previous Process

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a fresh notification to conduct a written examination to fill vacant posts of Medical Officer of Health (MOH) and District Tuberculosis Officer (DTO). | File Pic

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a fresh notification to conduct a written examination to fill vacant posts of Medical Officer of Health (MOH) and District Tuberculosis Officer (DTO). The examination will be held on February 20, 2026, from 11:30 am to 1 pm at Borivali (East) and will be conducted by the Civic Training Institute and Research Centre (CTIAC).

Earlier recruitment cancelled in December 2025 following objections

The decision comes after the civic body cancelled its earlier recruitment process for c in mid-December 2025 following objections raised by a section of medical officers. The Additional Municipal Commissioner had directed cancellation of the entire examination process, even though a merit list and waiting list had already been prepared.

The civic administration said the move was taken to ensure transparency and fairness after it received written representations and objection letters on October 13, 2025, highlighting concerns regarding certain aspects of the examination process. While scrapping the earlier recruitment drive, the BMC had clarified that a fresh notification would be issued and a re-examination conducted.

Candidates left in limbo; MMODA urges expedited appointments

The cancellation created uncertainty among candidates who had cleared the examination and were awaiting appointment letters. The Mumbai Municipal Officers and Doctors Association (MMODA) had written to the civic administration urging it to expedite recruitment and issue appointment letters. In its letter, the association noted that more than a month had passed since the declaration of results, but qualified medical officers had not been appointed.

“In this regard, various contradictory discussions are reportedly taking place within the Health Department. This has led to confusion and uncertainty among medical officers,” said Ashok Shejule, Founder President of MMODA.

MOH post holds key regulatory powers over eateries, nursing homes

A health activist underlined the importance of the MOH post, stating that each BMC ward has a Medical Officer of Health, a position considered highly influential. The MOH oversees licensing and regulatory work related to eateries, nursing homes and other establishments. Traditionally, BMC medical officers were promoted to this post through interviews.

According to activists, the civic body had initially announced that the recruitment would be conducted through an online examination but later shifted to an offline format. It was also alleged that the examination timing was changed and that, after results were declared, candidates holding a degree in Preventive and Social Medicine (PSM) were to be awarded additional marks. These changes reportedly led to objections from other doctors.

Eligible Medical Officers currently serving in dispensaries, school health services, suburban hospitals and special hospitals under the Public Health Department can apply for the MOH post.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/