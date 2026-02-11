Thane Traffic Police Launch 'Reverse Lane' On Eastern Express Highway To Ease Mumbai-Bound Congestion

In a proactive move to tackle severe traffic bottlenecks, the Thane Traffic Police have successfully implemented a "Reverse Lane" system on the Eastern Express Highway. |

Thane: In a proactive move to tackle severe traffic bottlenecks, the Thane Traffic Police have successfully implemented a "Reverse Lane" system on the Eastern Express Highway. The initiative aims to alleviate the massive congestion caused by ongoing bridge construction, which had recently reduced the crucial Mumbai-bound carriageway from four lanes to just two.

Strategic Intervention During Peak Hours

Under the guidance of Police Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbare and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Pankaj Shirsat, the traffic department conducted a detailed analysis of morning commute patterns. The study revealed a critical need for additional capacity between 7:00 AM and 9:00 AM, when the influx of vehicles toward Mumbai reaches its peak.

To address this, authorities decided to temporarily "borrow" one lane from the Thane-bound side—which experiences lower volume during these hours—and dedicate it to Mumbai-bound traffic.

Highlights of the Initiative

The use of a counter-flow (reverse) lane has effectively restored a three-lane flow for Mumbai-bound commuters.

Reports indicate that the long queues previously stretching toward Ghodbunder and Kalyan have significantly diminished.

Senior Police Inspector Dilip Patil noted that the success of the project relies on heavy manual intervention, with officers stationed on the ground to manage barriers and guide motorists through the temporary transition points.

Official Statement

"Recognizing the immense pressure on the Mumbai-bound stretch during morning hours, we opted for the reverse lane strategy. Our officers and staff are on the ground to ensure minimal disruption and maximum safety. We will continue to adapt our plans based on the evolving traffic situation."

— Pankaj Shirsat, DCP (Traffic), Thane

Commuter Relief

The decision has been met with widespread approval from daily travelers. Motorists who previously faced grueling delays while heading to work in Mumbai have reported a much smoother journey. "The proactive approach by the police has turned a potential nightmare into a manageable commute," said one local resident.

The traffic department has indicated that these measures will remain in place as long as the bridge work continues to restrict the main highway's capacity.

