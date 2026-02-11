Thane News: Narrow Escape For 25 Passengers As TMT Bus Catches Fire Near Kalwa Bridge

Narrow Escape For 25 Passengers As TMT Bus Catches Fire Near Kalwa Bridge | Representational Image - AI

Thane: A potentially major disaster was averted on Wednesday afternoon when a Thane Municipal Transport (TMT) bus caught fire on the busy Saket Road. Approximately 20 to 25 passengers were on board at the time, all of whom were evacuated safely without any reported injuries.

The incident occurred at approximately 1:06 PM near the Rabodi Traffic Police post, situated opposite the new Kalwa bridge.

The Incident

The bus, operated by driver Sushil Suhas Shelar and conductor Sagar Pashte, was en route from the CIDCO Bus Depot toward Kalher. According to Yasin Tadvi, Chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), the fire was sparked by an overheated silencer while the vehicle was in motion.

Upon noticing the smoke and heat, the bus staff acted immediately. With the assistance of officers from the nearby Rabodi Traffic Police Office, they managed to halt the vehicle and guide all passengers to safety before the fire could spread.

Emergency Response

The Rabodi Traffic Police alerted the central disaster authorities, leading to a swift multi-agency response.Dispatched one pick-up vehicle and specialized personnel.Thane Fire Brigade arrived at the scene with one jeep and one fire engine.

The combined efforts of the bus crew, traffic police, and fire personnel ensured the blaze was completely extinguished within a short duration.

Current Status

Civic officials have confirmed that the situation is now fully under control. While the vehicle suffered minor damage due to the blaze, the prompt evacuation protocols followed by the TMT staff have been credited with ensuring zero casualties. Traffic on Saket Road, which saw brief disruptions during the firefighting operations, has since returned to normal.

