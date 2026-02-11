'We Will Run Administration As Per Balasaheb Thackeray’s Vision': CM Devendra Fadnavis Congratulates Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde After Unopposed Win

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Congratulates New Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde After Unopposed Election |

Mumbai has a new civic leadership after Mahayuti candidate Ritu Tawde was elected unopposed as Mayor of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, while Sanjay Ghadi was elected unopposed as Deputy Mayor. The development marks a key moment in Mumbai’s civic administration and reflects the ruling alliance’s strength within the corporation.

VIDEO | Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis says, "... In the Mumbai Municipal Corporation, the Mahayuti Mayor, Ritu Tawde has been elected unopposed. Mahayuti's Sanjay Ghadi has been elected as the Deputy Mayor. I congratulate both of them... Ritu Tawde is an… pic.twitter.com/TnnfUI48CS — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 11, 2026

Speaking to the media, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis congratulated both leaders and highlighted their experience. He said members of the grand alliance have been elected as mayor and deputy mayor and described Tawde as an experienced and transparent leader who has actively worked to resolve the problems of Mumbaikars. He added that Sanjay Ghadi’s experience will also be valuable in his role as deputy mayor.

Mahayuti Calls Victory Strong Public Mandate

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde welcomed the development and credited Mumbai citizens for the alliance’s success.

He said, “Today is very good day for Mahayuti. People of Mumbai have given us a clear majority and the new Mayor, Ritu Tawde, and Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi have been elected unopposed. I thank the people of Mumbai for instilling faith in Mahayuti. This is the birth centenary year of Balasaheb Thackeray and we are working towards developing Mumbai as per his wishes.”

VIDEO | Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde says, "Today is very good day for Mahayuti. People of Mumbai have given us a clear majority and the new Mayor, Ritu Tawde, and Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi have been elected unopposed... I thank the people of Mumbai for… pic.twitter.com/FsdFpBEEwP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 11, 2026

Experienced Leadership Expected To Focus On Governance

Ritu Tawde is known for her long association with municipal governance and grassroots civic work. Officials believe her experience will help in addressing complex urban challenges in a fast growing metropolitan city.

The new leadership is expected to focus on improving civic services, infrastructure development, sanitation systems, public health facilities and urban planning. The Deputy Mayor is also expected to play a key supporting role in civic administration.

Vision For Civic Administration And City Development

Fadnavis further said the government aims to run an administration in line with the vision of Balasaheb Thackeray during his birth centenary year. He said the mayor, deputy mayor and civic office bearers will work together to give direction to the municipal corporation and fulfil the aspirations of ordinary Mumbaikars.

He assured that the grand alliance government will provide full support to the civic leadership. Fadnavis said he and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will stand firmly behind the new team and work to give momentum to the vision of building a new and stronger Mumbai.

Focus On Governance And Urban Priorities

The unopposed election is also being seen as politically significant, signalling stability within the ruling alliance in the municipal corporation. Political observers believe the development could influence civic policy direction and governance priorities in the coming years.

With the new mayor and deputy mayor now in office, focus is expected to shift towards policy implementation and improving everyday civic services for Mumbai residents.