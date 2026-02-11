Mumbai Coastal Road Becomes India’s First Musical Road |

Mumbai: The Dharamveer Swarajya Rakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Coastal Road, has now acquired a unique new identity, by becoming India’s first-ever “musical road.” The musical road was inaugurated on Tuesday near Amarsons Garden by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The BMC started this innovative concept with the help of advanced Hungarian technology, where motorists will be able to hear the globally popular tune of ‘Jai Ho’ while driving at the speed of 60-70 kmph.

In the first phase, special musical ribs have been installed over a 500-metre stretch of the road. It begins after the Marine Drive tunnel while travelling from south to north on the Mumbai Coastal Road.

The sound is generated due to the specific spacing of the ribs and the friction created when a vehicle’s tyres pass over them at the specified speed. The musical notes are audible to passengers inside the vehicle.

During the inauguration, as the Chief Minister’s vehicle passed over the musical strips, the tune of the song ‘Jai Ho’ from the film Slumdog Millionaire could be heard. Also present in the vehicle were Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Hungary’s Consul General Frank Jari.

Speaking with the media, Fadnavis said, "The musical road, combining international-standard technology with Indian culture and music, is expected to become a subject of curiosity across the country."

Musical Road at a Glance

- India’s first musical road

- Begins after the Marine Drive tunnel while travelling from south to north

- Special ribs installed over a 500-metre stretch in the first lane during the first phase

- Music produced through friction between vehicle tyres and specially designed road ribs at speeds of 60–70 kmph

- Passengers can hear the tune of Slumdog Millionaire’s ‘Jai Ho’ inside the vehicle without any additional equipment.

