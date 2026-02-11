 Mumbai Accident: 13-Year-Old Girl Crushed Under Container Truck After Police SUV Coming From Wrong Side Forces Sudden Braking Near Reay Road
A 13-year-old girl died in Mumbai after falling from her father’s bike and being crushed by a container truck near Reay Road on Tuesday. Her father braked suddenly to avoid a police SUV allegedly coming from the wrong direction. Sewri police have booked both drivers for causing death by negligence.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 10:45 AM IST
Accident (Representative Image) | File Pic

Mumbai: In a heart-wrenching incident on Tuesday morning, a 13-year-old girl lost her life after being crushed under a container truck on BPT (Bombay Port Trust) Road in South Mumbai. The accident was allegedly triggered by a Bolero vehicle driven in the wrong direction by a police constable attached to the State Intelligence Department (SID). Sewree Police have registered an FIR against both the container driver and the constable, who was driving police van on wrong side.

According to police, the accident occurred around 11:10 am within the jurisdiction of Sewree Police Station. The deceased, Ayat Abdul Bora, a resident of Dongri, was travelling on a motorcycle with her father, Abdul Bora, from Dongri towards Wadala. When they reached near Bijli Bhavan on BPT Road, below the Eastern Freeway, a Bolero vehicle suddenly approached from the wrong direction.

Police said the Bolero was being driven by SID police constable Sharad Mukunde. In an attempt to avoid a head-on collision with the vehicle, Abdul Bora applied sudden brakes, causing both father and daughter to fall onto the road.

Ayat was thrown some distance away and came under the wheels of a Netherlands-registered container truck approaching from behind. The truck driver reportedly could not spot the girl in time and ran over her.

With the help of locals and police personnel, the seriously injured girl was rushed to KEM Hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. Her father sustained minor injuries and was given primary treatment.

Senior Inspector Rohit Khot said that CCTV footage and eyewitness statements confirmed that the Bolero was being driven by constable Mukunde. He was reportedly transporting a senior officer to a meeting and, in a bid to avoid traffic delays, drove on the wrong side of the road, leading to the fatal accident.

Police have seized the container truck. A case has been registered against both the container driver and constable Mukunde under relevant sections of law. The constable is currently absconding, and a search operation is underway. Further investigation is in progress.

