 Mumbai: Vasai Man Missing For 17 Years Traced In Miraj Hospital After Accident, Reunited With Family
A Vasai resident who had been missing since 2007 was reunited with his family after he was injured in a road accident in Miraj. Admitted as an unidentified patient, Santosh Patil was traced when a hospital social worker gathered his details and contacted his relatives, leading to an emotional reunion nearly 17 years later.

Sarah LoboUpdated: Sunday, February 08, 2026, 04:23 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: In an emotional turn of events, a Vasai resident who had gone missing nearly 17 years ago was finally traced after he was admitted to a hospital in Miraj following a road accident, leading to a long-awaited reunion with his family.

Santosh Damodar Patil, originally from Vasai in Palghar district, had disappeared around 2007. According to available information, he was deeply disturbed after the sudden death of his elder brother. In that state, he left home without informing anyone, and his family lost contact with him.

Despite extensive searches in the initial years, the family failed to find any trace of him. As time passed without any leads, they eventually began to assume that he might no longer be alive. Santosh had been running a small paan shop in Vasai before he went missing.

For years, he reportedly wandered across different places and had been staying in the Sangli–Miraj region for some time before the incident that led to his identification.

On January 13, Santosh was injured in a road accident in Miraj in Sangli district. He was taken to a government hospital as an unidentified patient and later shifted to a shelter or care facility for treatment.

During the course of his treatment, a social service officer interacted with him and managed to gather basic information. Santosh disclosed his name and mentioned that he was from Vasai. Acting on this information, the officer passed the details to contacts in the Vasai area.

The information eventually reached local corporator Ganesh Patil, who turned out to be Santosh’s cousin. The family was contacted, and his identity was confirmed through a video call.

Following the confirmation, Santosh’s wife Manda and son Harshad travelled to Miraj. After completing the necessary formalities, they brought him back home, marking a reunion after nearly two decades.

The hospital’s social service department was appreciated for its role in tracing his identity and facilitating the reunion, which has been described as a deeply emotional moment for the family after years of uncertainty.

